Kate Moss, 45, Shows Skin In A Skimpy Swimsuit

Kate Moss is showing some serious skin on vacation in a backless strappy swimsuit. This week, in new photos published by The Daily Mail, the 45-year-old supermodel could be seen flaunting her flawless figure for the world as she enjoyed a sunny trip on a yacht with her boyfriend, Nikolai von Bismarck.

In the candid paparazzi snaps that were taken on August 26, the British star didn’t seem to have a care in the world as she and Nikolai sailed around the shores of St. Tropez, France, together. According to the outlet, the couple most definitely didn’t skimp when it came to the vessel, as it’s thought that the yacht they’re traveling on costs around $55,000 a week.

Forty-five-year-old Kate proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she could be seen relaxing on the boat in a black one-piece which put her back on full display. The skintight design featured a fun strappy cross-back design with two straps in a cross formation that showed off her impressive tan to the world.

She kept her hair tied up and away from her face, as her blonde locks were scraped back into a bun, while the model accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

One photo showed her covering up just a little more as she made her way onto the boat by wrapping an almost see-through leopard-print scarf around her toned waist.

And it seems as though Moss is determined to stretch out her summer vacation time for as long as possible, as she’s been photographed soaking up the sun in various tropical destinations recently.

The Inquisitr most recently shared snaps of the gorgeous model rocking a strapless black bikini on the beaches of St. Tropez.

Before that, The Inquisitr also reported that Kate was showing even more skin in another dark two-piece bikini while on a yacht off the coast of Portofino, Italy, alongside her close friend, actress Sadie Frost.

Moss most definitely puts some hard work into keeping her body looking so fit and toned, though. She previously told Harper’s Bazaar that she’s a big fan of yoga and actually does it every day in order to keep herself so healthy in her 40s.

“I’ve learned to take care of myself a bit more,” Kate told the outlet during an interview last year. “I do yoga every day.”

“I don’t go out nearly as much. And I take care of my skin, which somehow has held up,” Moss then continued. “The bad things I have done usually take their toll, and I’ve been quite lucky in that respect, but you have to put in the work.”