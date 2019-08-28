Bombshell Abby Dowse Spreads Legs In Sheer Fishnet Top & Barely-There Bikini Bottoms

Abby Dowse certainly knows how to flaunt her physique for the camera and tantalize her followers. The Australian model has managed to gain a following of 1.4 million on Instagram, as well as partnerships with retailers like Fashion Nova, all from sharing snaps of her sizzling body.

Dowse is known for rocking lingerie or swimwear that leaves very little to the imagination. Over the past two days, she has kept her selfies indoors, posing in insanely skimpy black lingerie and a peach and gold bikini in her bedroom. In her most recent snap, she mixed things up by venturing outdoors in a unique look from the Australian brand Missy Empire.

In the latest share, Dowse rocked a pair of black bikini bottoms that stretched high over her hips in a ’90s-influenced cut. The cut of the bottoms elongated her legs, so despite the fact that she paired the bottoms with flat black slides, her legs looked toned, tanned and impossibly long.

On top, Dowse opted to wear a long-sleeve red crop top made from a fishnet fabric. The top revealed an expanse of her toned stomach, and the semi-sheer fabric left little to the imagination.

Dowse kept the look playful by pulling her hair up in two messy buns, and accessorized with a simple necklace and pair of sunglasses dropped low on her nose.

Her followers loved the post, and it received over 8,500 likes in just three hours. In the caption, she commented about the legs she was flaunting, and told her followers she had been putting in the time to sculpt her stems.

“Looks like its paying off,” one follower said in response to her caption.

“Cracking pair of pins,” another follower said, clearly focused on the legs Dowse had on display.

Another fan stated “every single picture legitimately leaves me stunned.”

Loading...

“This is too fire. So incredibly gorgeous in the pink,” another fan commented.

Dowse appeared to be making the most of the Aussie sunshine in the shot, as she was posed outside a building in front of a fence hidden behind a mass of lush green bushes.

Fans who want to know a little more about what Dowse eats and does in the gym to sculpt her body need to check out her Instagram story highlights. Dowse has healthy meal and exercise categories on her page in which she shares her meals and exercise regimen.

Fans are able to see some of the specific dishes she eats, as well as some of the particular exercises she does (and as plenty of shots of her insane body).