Alyson Stoner Was The True Star Of The 2019 MTV VMA Awards, But Do You Remember Her?

Dancer and actress Alyson Stoner was the true star of the 2019 MTV VMA Awards show, but chances are you didn’t remember who she was as she danced as part of a tribute to legendary rapper Missy Elliot, who was honored with the show’s Video Vanguard Award.

Alyson, who donned a yellow tracksuit for her appearance, danced a solo hip hop routine for the show during a break in Missy’s performance of her greatest hits.

The reason fans initially didn’t recall the actress was that she was a young girl when she first appeared in the video for Missy’s “Work It” video in 2002. She also made appearances in the rapper’s videos for “Gossip Folks” and “I’m Really Hot.” The 27-year-old, who sported a shaved head for the performance, looked nothing like the pigtailed little girl who starred in Missy’s music videos.

Alyson’s routine was flawless, leaving fans stunned by her dance moves. Later, the actress was asked by a fan on Twitter if she rehearsed prior to the show. She noted, “those grooves don’t leave your system.”

Fans were quick to applaud the actress for her performance on Twitter. Alyson has appeared in the feature films Cheaper by the Dozen, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, the Disney Channel original films and series’ The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Camp Rock (where she appeared alongside Demi Lovato and The Jonas Brothers), Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and the Step Up franchise. She also voiced the role of Isabella Garcia-Shapiro in the Disney Channel cartoon series Phineas and Ferb.

Let’s talk quick facts.. HiHat hit me up a day before to jump in, said “do your thing” and then it was showtime. ????????????????????????‍♀️ But those grooves don’t leave your system. ❤️ https://t.co/N1ufMVu2uv — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) August 27, 2019

Missy tweeted her thanks to Alyson, stating to her millions of followers, “It’s been 17 years since we did “Work It” and over the years people always ask me where is that lil girl from your video. So I couldn’t of done this VMA performance without you there. Love you! Thank you so much.”

“Love you,” said the dancer in response to Missy’s appreciative post. “Forever grateful. Thankful for your warmth, diligence, spirit. It’s the greatest honor to celebrate you with the world. Still geekin!!!”

Alyson is now focused on her music career, releasing tunes independently. In a video for her single “Stripped Bare”, she shaved her head on camera. This came after the actress penned a revealing story for Teen Vogue where she revealed the inner turmoil she experienced as she learned to embrace her sexuality.

“Shaving my head is an act of mental health and confidence, not self-destruction,” said the actress to People Magazine, noting that all of her insecurities fell to the floor as she cut off her long tresses.