Sofia Richie Shows Off Attributes As She Takes Over Venice In A Plunging Outfit

Sofia Richie cannot stay away from Italy for too long.

However, this time she is not there for vacation, but for work instead. The model headed to the southern European country to attend the 76th Venice Film Festival, just days after celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas. And on Wednesday morning, she was spotted flaunting her incredible figure in a chic black suit as she arrived at the star-studded event, as The Daily Mail reported.

Sofia looked stunning as she got off the water taxi and hopped onto a wooden platform to pose for the photographers. She rocked a bespoke black pantsuit, which featured a gorgeous plunging blazer that allowed her to flaunt her ample assets, as well as a belt that cinched at the waist and highlighted her slim figure even further. The figure-hugging jacket also included a unique tassel detailing that draped down and flowed behind her as she walked.

The blonde beauty also rocked some cigarette pants, which made her seem taller because of the slim cut, as well as a pair of black slip-on heels. As per usual, she opted for some very low-key but perfectly applied makeup, to allow for her gorgeous facial features to fully shine. She also kept her long locks away from her face by styling them into a super sleek low bun with a center part.

Lionel Richie’s daughter added some touches of glamour in terms of her jewelry, wearing a pair of gold drop hoop earrings and a couple of delicate necklaces. After striking some sultry poses for the cameras, Sofia smiled and waved at her fans, and then proceeded to happily sign some autographs and pose for selfies.

The day before, she had taken to her Instagram Stories to announce that she was already in Italy, and in very good company indeed — Sofia got together with her pal, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit babe Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a Golden Barbie), and the two seemed to have a blast together.

The girls went out for meals and indulged in some delicious-looking pasta, Italian prosciutto and salad, all while sipping on champagne. They also worked their best modelling skills while posing for selfies and videos, fully enjoying their nighttime boat rides.

Sofia was recently travelling through southern Italy with her friends and her beau, Scott Disick, to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s birthday. The young billionaire rented a superyacht for herself and her loved ones as they visited some of Europe’s most famous hotspots in style.