‘One Piece’ Major Spoilers: Otama Could Be The Key To Straw Hat’s Victory Against Kaido, Beast Pirates

Can the Straw Hat Pirates alliance take advantage of Otama's devil fruit power?

Otama was one of the first people Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy met in the Land of Wano. Otama is a cute little girl who is training to become a female ninja. In the earlier chapters of One Piece Wano Arc, it was also revealed that Otama was a close friend of Luffy’s sworn-brother, Whitebeard Pirates second division commander Portgas D. Ace.

Otama may not have an extraordinary physical strength or Haki, but she is expected to play a major role in the upcoming war between the Straw Hat Pirates alliance and the Beast Pirates. After carefully analyzing the latest chapter of One Piece, Megan Peters of Comic Book believes Otama’s devil fruit power could end up being the biggest weakness of the Beast Pirates. In One Piece Chapter 953, Otama succeeded to put Beast Pirates headliner Babanuki, who was left in charge of the Prisoner’s Mine when Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague transported Emperor Big Mom to Onigashima, under her control by feeding him with the kibi dango she got from her cheeks.

Peters thinks that the recent demonstration of Otama’s devil fruit power could spell huge trouble for the Beast Pirates, especially if the little ninja girl feeds all the SMILE users, including the Beast Pirates’ high-ranking officials, with kibi dango.

“Each of the members eaten artificial Devil Fruits known as SMILEs. These fruits give members powers based on animals like a Zoan Devil Fruit unless they are botched, but even those bad apples still give off power. In fact, some of the only Beast Pirates who have not had the fruit are the Waiter foot soldiers, so Tama could put plenty of these people under her control if need be. But if the team plans it right, Tama would only need to subdue the crew’s higher ranking SMILEs to boost the rebellion’s fire power.”

Loading...

It’s definitely interesting to see how the Straw Hat Pirates alliance will utilize Otama’s devil fruit power. Turning Emperor Kaido’s underlings into their allies would undeniably give them a huge advantage in the upcoming war. However, as of now, there are still plenty of unanswered questions regarding Otama’s devil fruit power. These include the duration of the effect of the kibi dango.

So far, it remains unknown how long Otama could put wild beasts and SMILE users under her control. It could only have an effect after a certain period of time or as long as Otama is conscious. Also, there is a strong chance that the Beast Pirates will receive information regarding Otama’s devil fruit power before the war officially starts.