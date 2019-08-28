Sofia Vergara, 47, Struts Along The Beach In A Strapless Swimsuit

Sofia stunned fans as she showed off her body at the beach.

Sofia Vergara is putting her world-famous curves in a stunning new video shared to Instagram this week. The flawless 47-year-old Modern Family actress shared a new Boomerang clip with her 17 million followers on the social media site on August 27 which showed her strutting along the beach with three of her girlfriends as they all rocked their swimwear.

The group could be seen enjoying a paddle in the ocean as they walked along the beach together in a very tropical destination, all sporting different colorful cover-ups.

Sharing their location as being Casa Chipi Chipi, Sofia was proudly showing off her very best model walk with her girls as they sashayed along the sand. The star stunned in a strapless navy one-piece with a white stripe across the top.

Vergara also opted to keep her legs a little more covered in her flattering swimsuit look as she opted to sport a long see-through scarf cover-up around her waist. She had her long brunette hair flowing down during her fun beach day with her girls and also accessorized her bathing suit with a pair of large hoop earrings in both ears.

In the caption, as well as revealing their location for the tropical island getaway, she also posted a crab, palm tree, and a shell emoji.

Sofia then gave fans a closer up look at her swimwear look during her day with her girlfriends in another upload after The Inquisitr reported she was spotted sporting a leopard-print one-piece earlier this week.

That Instagram upload was made up of two photos, the first showing the girl gang sitting on the sand while the second was a solo selfie from the gorgeous actress as she posed with the sea in the background behind her.

The latest peak at the star – who appears as Gloria Pritchett in the ABC sitcom – in her swimwear comes mere days after she gave fans a look at her flashing a serious amount of skin in a throwback snap shared to her account.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Sofia took to Instagram last week to post a photo from her days as a model in the 1990s where she could be seen sporting a barely-there string thong bikini that left extremely little to the imagination.

Many fans were stunned by how little the actress has aged since the photo was taken more than 20 years ago, though Vergara has previously admitted that she tries hard to take care of herself – including her skin – to keep herself looking so youthful.

“I’ve used Crème de la Mer since before I was supposed to; I believe in prevention. Because once your skin is sagging, it’s sagging,” Vergara previously told Redbook, also admitting that she wouldn’t say no to plastic surgery.

“Why not? I mean, not yet, but maybe [I’ll do] my under-eye bags in my 50s,” she told the outlet in the 2014 interview. “We’ll see what I need, but I’m not saying no!”