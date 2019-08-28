Mama June Shannon’s Daughters Have Reportedly ‘Cut Her Off’ After She Chooses Boyfriend Over Family

Mama June Shannon’s daughters have reportedly “cut her off” after she has refused to leave her boyfriend Geno Doak and clean up her life after she was arrested for drug possession in May of this year.

E! Entertainment News cites a source close to the reality family who revealed that “none of her daughters are talking to her at this point, including Alana. They’ve cut her off.”

Alana is the youngest of June’s four daughters and the star of the reality series that thrust the southern family into the spotlight, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The clan’s down-home lifestyle television series was a hit on TLC for four years until the show was abruptly canceled after June reportedly reignited a romantic relationship with a man whom her daughter Anna claimed molested her when she was a young girl.

The Inquisitr recently reported that June was selling the Hampton, Georgia home she lived in with three of her four daughters to live in an RV with Geno and travel the United States.

Fans loved the close-knit clan during their appearances on TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras, which documented the lives of children who competed in beauty pageants. The family, who nicknamed their daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo Child” included at the time June’s companion Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, Alana’s father, and daughters Lauryn, Jessica and Anna.

The family was then given their own spinoff series on TLC titled Here Comes Honey Boo Boo where fans saw how the clan lived, in a small home near a railroad track. June was regularly chastised for the way she raised her children, slamming her for the family’s sedentary lifestyle and fast food consumption.

Fans truly loved the family’s bond to one another, which appears to have been permanently splintered over the past several years. Most of the drama had to do with June’s reported inability to find true happiness.

During the last season of the family’s WETv Show Mama June: From Not to Hot which initially was conceived as a way to showcase June as she began a journey to health by losing a substantial amount of weight, soon turned into a show about a family in distress. June’s erratic relationship with Geno soon became the central focus of the series as its final season ended.

It appeared that June chose Geno over her daughters, who in the season’s final heartbreaking episode, staged an intervention for their mother so she would get help after being arrested in May of this year. The Inquistr reported that June was charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. Geno was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was charged with domestic violence.

June refused the assistance of her daughters and appeared to turn away from them even as they pleaded for her to get help.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19, gained temporary custody of her sister Alana, 14, since her mother’s arrest. The young girl lives with Lauryn and her husband Josh Effrid and their toddler daughter in Georgia. Alana maintains her relationship with her father Mike and his wife Jennifer Lamb.