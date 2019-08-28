Madonna Delays ‘Madame X’ Tour Before Debut Show

Before Madonna has even started her “Madame X” world tour, she has been forced to delay it, per Variety.

According to a statement from promoter Live Nation, “highly specialized production elements” of the show is the reason for her postponing the first few dates.

The shows at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York on September 12 and 14 September have been rescheduled to October 10 and 12, however, the September 15 concert has been canceled completely.

The tour will now kick off on September 17.

In a statement, Madonna admitted that she underestimated the time it takes to put on the “most unique and magical musical experience.”

“Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience,” she explained.

“She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding.”

The tour is set to visit New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami Beach during its North American leg which will end in December this year.

Next year, will see the “Nothing Really Matters” icon perform in Lisbon, London, and Paris for the European leg. The tour is scheduled to end in March.

The tour is in support of her fourteenth studio album, Madame X. Upon its release, the record topped the charts in the U.S. while peaking at No. 2 in the U.K., Australia, Canada, and Switzerland. The album consists of 15 new tracks and collaborations with Maluma, Swae Lee, Quavo, and Anitta.

The lead single, “Medellin,” features Latin hitmaker Maluma. On Spotify, the track has racked up over 35 million streams and over 37.8 million views for its official music video on her YouTube account.

In total, Madonna has had nine albums reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart — Like a Virgin, True Blue, Like a Prayer, Music, American Life, Confessions on a Dance Floor, Hard Candy, MDNA, and Madame X.

With a whopping 28 Grammy Award nominations, she has taken home seven trophies. Her most recent win in 2008 was for Best Long Form Music Video for her The Confessions Tour live album.

On Spotify, she currently has 14.1 million monthly listeners, making her the 187th most played act in the world on the app. Her most popular track is “Faz Gostoso” featuring Anitta with over 17.3 million plays.

Madonna has been sharing a lot of content of her rehearsing for her upcoming tour on Instagram. To keep up to date, follow her account which boasts over 14.3 million followers.