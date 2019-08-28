Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Insane Curves In A Tiny Thong Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel is sizzling in a skimpy bikini from her own line.

Candice Swanepoel isn’t leaving very much to the imagination in her latest bikini look. Modeling a piece from her Tropic of C line in a new photo posted to Instagram this week, the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angel flashed some serious skin as she rocked a very skimpy thong two-piece while posing side on to the camera to give fans a good look at her booty.

Candice – who’s been a staple on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for more than a decade – flaunted her insane curves in the tiny swimwear look, which was made up of a navy blue and white spotted fabric.

In the snap shared to Tropic of C’s official Instagram account on August 27, the mom of two had her seriously long and toned legs on full display as she posed in her bikini with one knee bent and with her head titled upwards towards the sky.

With her long blonde hair wet and slicked back as she showcased her toned derriere, Swanepoel shielded her eyes from the sun with dark sunglasses as she placed her hand on her knee while seemingly taking a trip around somewhere very tropical on a luxury yacht.

In the caption of the gorgeous bikini shot, Tropic of C confirmed that the stunner was rocking the coco top and the curve bottom, both in the print called starry night.

The comments section of the jaw dropping bikini photo was flooded with praise from Tropic of C’s hundreds of thousands of followers.

Many left heart and fire emoji on the upload as they showed their appreciation for Swanepoel’s insanely fit and toned body.

“Always looking MAJOR,” one impressed person wrote with several fire emoji. Another commented that they thought the model – who’s mom to 2-year-old Anaca and 1-year-old Ariel with partner Hermann Nicoli – looks “hotter than the sun” in her tiny two-piece.

The new bikini photo comes after The Inquisitr shared a stunning snap of the Victoria’s Secret Angel flashing some serious skin in another barely there bikini look. This time, Candice flashing her booty in a very skimpy maroon two-piece while playing with one of her sons.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also reported that the gorgeous star joined forces with fellow mom of two and former VS model Doutzen Kroes to bare all in another swimwear look from her popular line.

As for how she feels so confident almost baring all in her bikinis, Candice has previously shared her tip to feeling so confident while stripping down to not very much.

“The secret to body confidence for me is obviously working out and doing as much as I can, staying healthy at the same time, doing as much I can for the show, and knowing I tried my best,” Swanepoel said per She Knows, adding, “and knowing what attributes you have to show off.”