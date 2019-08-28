‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Stars Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson Blast John Paul Jones For Ruining Their Wedding

'He owes my wife an apology!' Randone said of JPJ.

Bachelor in Paradise featured the wedding of last season’s lovebirds, Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, this week, but negative energy surrounded the nuptials—even after a sage cleanse. While the Chris Harrison-officiated vow exchange went off without a hitch, the reception featured one of the worst blowouts in Bachelor in Paradise history.

At the wedding, season 6 cast member John Paul Jones warned his love interest, Tayshia Adams, that her suitor Derek Peth was manipulating her. JPJ claimed that Derek went on the show to extend his reality TV fame and to spawn content for his podcast, and he alleged that his rival routinely takes advantage of his fans for hookups. Tayshia shut JPJ down and explained she would figure things out for herself.

But Jones was not done talking about it. At Chris and Krystal’s wedding reception, JPJ confronted Derek in front of a crowd of guests, including the groom’s mother. The embarrassing shouting match caused Chris and Krystal to dismiss several Bachelor in Paradise cast members before the afterparty, and while Tayshia made the cut to stay and party, she was left in tears.

More than two months after the June wedding, Bachelor in Paradise season 5 alums Krystal and Chris recalled the “dark cloud” that hung over their wedding day due to Jones’ aggressive behavior. Krystal told Access Hollywood the after-effects of the fight rippled through her wedding reception.

“We had heard through our family and friends that there was like a dark cloud that was going over … and that dark cloud was John Paul Jones. …He confronts Derek very aggressively. It caused a huge ripple at the wedding and you could just feel that energy.”

Chris added that he is “not a fan” of his rude wedding guest and he blasted the 24-year-old’s “complete lack of awareness,”

“It’s very distasteful knowing that our special moment … and to see our friends and family, especially when it happened right in front of my mom. He owes my wife an apology.”

Chris also tweeted about the shouting match as his wedding aired on Bachelor in Paradise aired on Tuesday night, telling fans he was shocked by some of JPJ’s accusations against Derek.

“The WORST part was when JPJ said hi to my mom, turn around says f**k Derek and then blow up saying imaginary things. We’ve never even seen or heard these things all season. This was horrible,” the Bachelor in Paradise veteran wrote.

Chris also made it clear that the fight was not staged or encouraged by Paradise producers in any way.

“Actually, producers had no involvement with this. None whatsoever,” Chris tweeted.

Chris and Krystal’s wedding took place on June 16 at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, according to People. In addition to this season’s Bachelor in Paradise cast, the guest list included plenty of familiar faces from Bachelor Nation, including Becca Kufrin, Tia Booth, Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

You can see John Paul Jones confronting Derek Peth at Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson’s wedding in the Bachelor in Paradise clip below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.