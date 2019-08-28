Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In White Dress At The Premiere Of Travis Scott’s Netflix Documentary

Kylie Jenner proved once again she is an incredibly supportive girlfriend when she accompanied her beau, rapper Travis Scott, to the premiere of his new Netflix documentary on Tuesday.

The beauty mogul and the artist could not keep their hands off each other while posing on the red carpet at the Santa Monica screening of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly. As reported by The Daily Mail, the couple looked absolutely stunning, putting on a loved-up display as they posed together for the cameras.

Kylie flaunted her insane hourglass curves in a white, mid-length figure-hugging dress, which had some criss-cross details at the back and featured a little bow around the neck. She paired it with some classic white pumps, and opted to style her dark raven locks into a super sleek high ponytail, which allowed for her gorgeous facial features to fully shine.

As she was getting ready for the big night, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she withdrew her “hair inspo” from pal Bella Hadid, who wore a similar sleek up-do with a side part to the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this week.

As expected, Kylie donned a full face of makeup, including a thick black cat-eye liner, lots of contour and highlight on her prominent cheekbones, and some light nude-colored lipstick shade on her world-famous lips. She also showed off her long white and pink nails on social media, which were done by nail artist Chaun P.

Travis looked super smart in a silky chocolate brown suit with a black button-up shirt underneath, a look that he completed with some classic black shoes. The rapper wore his hair in his signature braided style, and he appeared to be in high spirits as he kissed and wrapped his arms around his baby mama on the red carpet.

But perhaps the sweetest moment of the evening featured their baby daughter, Stormi Webster, who also made an appearance alongside her famous parents. The 18-month-old, who is even credited as a producer on the documentary, was photographed with Kylie and Travis on the plane tarmac at Barker Hangar, according to The Daily Mail.

The reality TV star held Stormi in her arms as both parents showered her with kisses and cuddles. At one point, the toddler even reached out to plant an adorable kiss on her daddy’s cheek. She was super cute in a colorful outfit and little white sneakers, and appeared curious as she looked at all the cameras, never letting go of her mommy.

Later in the night, Kylie took to her Insta stories to show the couple celebrating after the premiere. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly is now streaming on Netflix.