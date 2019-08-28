Jeannie Mai, 40, Drops Jaws In A Red Bikini

'The Real' co-host is sizzling in a red-hot bikini.

Jeannie Mai is showing off her insane physique at 40-years-old in a stunning new bikini photo posted to her Instagram account. The stunning star, who’s best known as being one fourth of the hosting panel of the daytime talk show The Real, proudly revealed her seriously toned body in a sunny snap shared on August 26 as she lay in a hammock.

The TV personality sizzled in her red bikini look in the flawless new snap, which showed her rocking an off the shoulder red ruffled bikini top and a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that perfectly showcased her tiny waist.

Looking happy and healthier than ever, Mai flashed the flesh in her red-hot two-piece on the social media site, giving a peek at just a sliver of her toned and tiny middle as well as her super long legs as she laid back to enjoy the sunshine.

Jeannie didn’t reveal her exact location in the gorgeous upload she shared with her 1.5 million followers on the social media site this week, though she opted to shield her eyes from the sunshine with a straw sunhat on her head.

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages from the star’s fans as they praised the former How Do I Look? host’s figure and her impressive body confidence sizzling bikini snap.

“U are smoking,” one fan commented on the photo with a fire emoji. Another told Jeannie, “You look amazing” alongside an emoji with hearts for eyes.

“Omg. Body GOALS!” a third person wrote after seeing Jeannie so proudly flaunting her bikini body to the world. “I’m about to go workout. Super motivating pic!,” they added.

But Mai isn’t exactly a stranger to flashing her bikini body and showing off all her hard work in the gym on social media, though.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Jeannie – who celebrated he 40th birthday back in January – was recently seen showing off some serious skin in a neon pink bikini in another flawless photo she shared with her many Instagram fans.

The gorgeous star has been very vocal about her new body after revealing that she gained 17 pounds in the wake of her split with former husband Freddy Harteis.

As reported by People, Mai proudly showed off her weight gain in a before and after photo posted to Instagram last year where she admitted that she’d changed her approach to how she treats her body.

Loading...

“Staying 103 [pounds] came from my self control to lose ‘chubby’ teenage weight and a stressful idea that my body was built to look best ‘thin,'” she wrote in the caption of the before and after snap.

“As I’m nearing my 40s, I realize that I’ve been thru so much s**t mentally and emotionally, why the hell should my body be forced to suffer (from my over controlling ways) too?” Jeannie added.

The Real co-host, who appears on the talk show alongside Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Loni Love, then told fans that she’d started a “new eating plan and training program” which had helped her to gain the weight.