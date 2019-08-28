Janet Jackson Becomes One Of The Biggest Vegas Performers This Decade After Just 18 Shows

Earlier this month, Janet Jackson wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis” at the Park Theater.

The run of shows started on May 17 and enjoyed two legs.

According to Billboard, on average, Jackson was making $722,000 and selling over 4,000 tickets per night. She is listed as one of the biggest Vegas performers of this decade ahead of Celine Dion’s $704,000 opening pace (2011), Britney Spears’ $679,000 (2013) and the Backstreet Boys’ $593,000 (2017).

“Her ‘Metamorphosis’ residency played its second and final leg from July 24 through Aug. 17, adding $8.9 million to its total gross, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. Altogether, the 2019 residency grossed $13 million and sold 76,813 tickets.”

“‘Metamorphosis’ only ran for 18 dates, making it significantly less forceful run than Dion’s 427 and Spears’ 248, but sets Jackson up well for a healthy run of upcoming fall dates in Australia and Hawaii,” they explained.

“Jackson’s Vegas shows further improve upon the 2015 ‘Unbreakable’ Tour ($626,000/night) and 2017-19 ‘State of the World’ Tour ($559,000/night), up from 2011’s $450,000 average,” they continued.

The Hot Tours list has Janet ranked as the fifth most successful touring act in the U.S. from the past month for the second leg of her Vegas shows after 51,875 fans attended. She remains the highest female act on the list, ahead of Pink who is placed sixth. The No. 1 act on the list is The Rolling Stones who grossed $25,510,438.

Jackson received a lot of praise from critics who raved about the “Metamorphosis” show, per The Inquisitr.

The setlist contained many of her No. 1 hits, album tracks, and other beloved singles, per Setlist.fm.

1. “Empty”

2. “Feedback”

3. “Trust a Try”

4. “If”

5. “You”

6. “What Have You Done for Me Lately”

7. “Control”

8. “Nasty”

9. “The Pleasure Principle”

10. “When I Think of You”

11. “R&B Junkie”

12. “The Best Things in Life Are Free”

13. “That’s the Way Love Goes”

14. “Got ’til It’s Gone”

15. “Come Back to Me”

16. “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)”

17. “Let’s Wait Awhile”

18. “China Love”

19. “Together Again”

20. “All for You”

21. “I Get Lonely”

22. “Moist”

23. “Any Time, Any Place”

24. “Go Deep”

25. “Come On Get Up”

26. “Rock With U”

27. “Throb”

28. “All Nite (Don’t Stop)”

29. “State of the World”

30. “The Knowledge”

31. “Miss You Much”

32. “Love Will Never Do (Without You)”

33. “Alright”

34. “Escapade”

35. “Black Cat”

36. “Rhythm Nation”

37. “So Excited” (Encore)

38. “Made for Now” (Encore)

Last year, Janet teamed up with Daddy Yankee on “Made For Now.” The Latin flavored bop reached No. 88 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts on the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart.

As for new music, it could be on its way very soon. Rapper Ty Dolla $ign revealed that Jackson sent him a track to feature on, which The Inquisitr reported.

To keep up with Janet Jackson, follow her Instagram account.