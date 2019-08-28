Video Taken Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach Mansion Shows Picture Of Him Standing At White House Podium

Newly resurfaced video that had been taking inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion showed a picture of the billionaire and convicted sex trafficker appearing to stand at the White House press podium.

The video was taken in 2005 during a police raid on Epstein’s estate. Police at the time were investigating Epstein on charges that he sexually assaulted underage girls, and he would later be convicted of soliciting an underage prostitute.

As The Daily Mail reported, the video taken by police as they searched for evidence inside Epstein’s home offered a bizarre look into his taste.

“The walls of the sprawling nine-bedroom mansion are covered with dozens of photographs which offer a detailed look into the millionaire financier’s illicit taste, specifically his fixation on young girls’ derrieres,” the report noted, adding, “One of the photos features a girl who appears to be around the age of six bending over in a tiny dress with her backside exposed. The image was considered so explicit that authorities blurred it out in the footage.”

In another photo, Epstein appeared to be standing at the podium inside the White House where presidents speak to members of the press. A report from The Daily Beast noted that Jeffrey Epstein had longstanding ties to President Bill Clinton, as Epstein donated $10,000 to the White House Historical Association in 1992 and attended a reception for donors held by Bill and Hillary Clinton. A source told the outlet that Epstein made several visits to the White House to see Mark Middleton, an aide to Bill Clinton.

This report cast doubt on a statement released by Bill Clinton attempting to distance himself from Epstein after the billionaire’s latest arrested on a slew of charges that he trafficked underage girls for sex. Before Epstein’s suicide in a Manhattan jail, Clinton released a statement saying that the former president knew nothing of the crimes Epstein had committed.

“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York,” Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Ureña, told the news outlet, noting that any suggestion to the contrary would be “factually inaccurate and irresponsible.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s relationship with Bill Clinton came under scrutiny after Epstein’s death, with President Donald Trump taking to Twitter to make unsupported claims that Bill and Hillary Clinton may have been in some way involved in Epstein’s death.