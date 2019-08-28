WWE Rumors: Here’s Why The Street Profits Have Yet To Wrestle On ‘Raw,’ Per Dave Meltzer

Recent weeks have seen The Street Profits show up on brief segments on Monday Night Raw, with their backstage antics entertaining fans on a consistent basis. Given that the duo — which consists of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford — lost their NXT Tag Team Championships to The Undisputed Era during NXT‘s August 15 TV tapings, per Wrestling Inc., many were expecting them to take part in the massive Tag Team Turmoil match on this week’s episode of Raw. While that did not come to fruition, the latest rumors suggest that there are a few reasons why WWE is holding off on The Street Profits’ official main roster debut.

As related by WrestlingNews.co, Dave Meltzer explained on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that The Street Profits are still part of the NXT roster at the moment, hence WWE’s reluctance to make them fully cross over into the main roster’s storylines. He mentioned the team’s status as one of Raw executive director Paul Heyman’s supposed pet projects and his desire to keep them strong in preparation for their expected debut on the red brand.

Regarding the main reason why The Street Profits weren’t included on Monday night’s Tag Team Turmoil match on Raw, Meltzer explained that WWE wants Dawkins and Ford to “get over” with live audiences. As they would have been booked to lose the match had they been included in it, the veteran wrestling journalist noted that doing so would have been counterproductive to WWE’s plans for the duo.

“The idea is for fans to get used to them in the backstage segments and when they eventually wrestle on Raw then they will seem like a big deal,” WrestlingNews.co wrote, further citing Meltzer’s comments.

Per Cageside Seats‘ Monday Night Raw recap for this week, the Tag Team Turmoil match included several teams from both main roster brands fighting it out to become the No. 1 contenders to current Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. The match was won by the first-time pairing of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, who will be facing Rollins and Strowman for the titles at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view next month.

While the above report from Meltzer suggests that WWE has big plans in mind for The Street Profits, wrestling fans, journalists, and publications have often criticized the company for its perceived inability to properly develop former NXT stars on the main roster. Earlier this week, Wrestling World also cited remarks made by Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, as he mentioned that there are several NXT superstars who would rather remain on the black-and-gold brand, as opposed to getting called up to the main roster, only to find themselves unhappy with a lower-card push and limited television time.