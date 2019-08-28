Lizzo Reveals That Rihanna DMed Her A Very NSFW Compliment After VMA Performance

Don’t be surprised if Rihanna’s very NSFW compliment that she DMed to Lizzo after her VMA performance ends up in one of the “Truth Hurts” singer’s new songs.

Lizzo was the talk of the award show after she rocked the stage, garnering widespread praise and earning her one very racy compliment from fellow singer Rihanna. Lizzo told Entertainment Tonight that she was surprised to find the message from Rihanna on Instagram with some very descriptive praise.

Lizzo recounted the DM, saying it was so clever that she may recycle it in one of her next songs.

“She DM’ed me to tell me that I performed good. She said I f*** the stage like it was my side b**ch,” Lizzo said. “Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard a** line! I might take that line.”

While it not all be as racy or clever as Rihanna’s DM, Lizzo is getting plenty of praise for her performance, which comes as she is making a meteoric rise to the top. This week, her “Truth Hurts” song made history when it unseated “Old Town Road” for the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart after Lil Nas X’s song spent a record 20 weeks at the top. The rise has been as fast as it was unexpected, especially for “Truth Hurts” which was actually released nearly two years ago but caught fire on the radio this summer.

She is also earning plenty of praise for her messages of self-empowerment and body positivity. As Lizzo told NPR in an interview back in May, she has made a conscious choice to be happy with who she is, and that sentiment has now permeated her music.

“About 10 years ago, I made the decision that I just wanted to be happy with my body and I just wanted to be happy with who I am,” Lizzo said. “That was the beginning of my journey with learning how to love my body…. You have to find that love for yourself deep down inside, underneath all of that questioning and ickiness.”

oh hey @lizzo, heard you needed some ???? pics of you in your @marcjacobs dress? Good thing @RAVIEB caught ya backstage???????? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/SvFIC0qPOM — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019

Lizzo still has plenty of big things on the horizon, including a nationwide tour over the coming months. It’s not clear yet when fans can expect to see new music from Lizzo, but they can keep an eye out for Rihanna’s lyrically pleasing DM compliment when it does come out.