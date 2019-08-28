Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Spreads Legs Open In Bold Zebra-Print Pants

Georgia Gibbs has an undeniably chic fashion sense, which she showed off yet again on her Instagram account this week.

The latest look at the Australian bombshell’s bold style was shared on Tuesday, August 27. In total, the post contained a whopping five snaps from a “golden hours” photoshoot in Italy, where the babe has been staying for the last few days and, of course, keeping her 686,000 Instagram followers updated on the trip.

Today’s look for Georgia was an ensemble from Bebe, and the stunner certainly wore it well. The steamy post kicked off with a shot of the Sports Illustrated model sitting on a stair with her legs spread wide to show off nearly every inch of her crop-top and pants combo that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. The eye-catching ensemble boasted a trendy zebra-print pattern that alone was enough to turn heads, but Georgia’s flawless figure and breathtaking beauty certainly aided in captivating the attention of her audience.

Fans curious about the rest of the upload were treated to a look at the beauty striking a variety of poses as she modeled the outfit. Her itty-bitty crop-top was closed together by nothing more than a thin tie that fell far beneath her bust, creating a deep v-neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Meanwhile, the coordinating pants of her look clung to her curves in all the right places, while its waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her slender frame. Though Georgia’s poses changed with every swipe through the post, one thing that remained on display throughout were her chiseled abs — and her fans certainly took notice of them.

Accessories oftentimes make an outfit, and Georgia’s were certainly on point. She added a pair of simple, strappy heels to the look that gave it even more edge, while a set of delicate gold hoops dangled from her ears. Her signature blonde tresses were slicked back behind her head, keeping them from covering up her stunning glam that consisted of a glossy lip, thick coat of mascara, and shimmering highlighter that made her striking features shine.

The Aussie babe quickly earned recognition for the steamy new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up well over 5,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform and more than 100 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are beautiful,” while another said she looked “super flawless.”

“Holy hotness G, you are unreal,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Georgia has shown off her chic style on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe took to her Instagram account again last night to show off her sexy night-out ensemble that consisted of a pair of white trouser pants and a matching white satin crop top — a look that sent her fans absolutely wild.