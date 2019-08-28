Candice Swanepoel Wows In Impossibly Tiny Red Bikini

Candice Swanepoel sent temperatures soaring on Instagram this week with a sizzling new bikini snap that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

The new look at the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s flawless bikini body was shared on Tuesday, August 27 to the Instagram page for her swimwear line Tropic of C, which she often models on social media. The sun-kissed snap saw Candice “making a splash” in an impossibly tiny red two-piece swimsuit from the collection that provided hardly any coverage to her bronzed skin — a display that the account’s 346,000 followers certainly took notice of.

The 30-year-old sent pulses racing in her barely-there swimwear that left nearly nothing to the imagination. Candice wowed in the Tropic of C Equator top, which boasted a deep, wine red color that popped against her deep tan. The itty-bitty number was hardly enough to contain the babe’s assets that nearly spilled out of the tiny, triangle-shaped cups and left an ample amount of cleavage very much within eyesight.

She matched her minuscule bikini top with the brand’s Praia Bottoms of the same color that were equally-as-risque, if not more. The sexy piece covered only what was necessary as the South African bombshell drenched herself in water and left her curvaceous backside exposed almost in its entirety thanks to its high-cut, dangerously cheeky design. The number tied in delicate bows high on Candice’s hips, accentuating her trim waistline and chiseled abs that she often shows off for her fans.

Candice completed her swim look with a sleek fedora hat from Intiearth to provide a bit of shade. She also sported a pair of gold, dangling earrings and a thin necklace that fell down between her bust, drawing even more attention to her bare decolletage. The babe’s blonde hair was soaked from taking a dip in the refreshing water around her, and her face was bare and free from makeup to let her natural beauty and striking features shine.

As per usual, the sizzling shot of Candice went over extremely well with her fans. The post racked up well over 6,000 likes after just nine hours of going live on the platform, as well as several comments with compliments for both her new collection, as well as her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another called Candice a “Goddess.”

“Queen of tropics,” commented a third.

The sexy bikini snap is one of many skin-baring photos of the beauty that have graced Instagram throughout the summer. Another recent addition to her personal page on the platform saw her flaunting her incredible figure in a new piece from her swimwear collection — skimpy, strapless bikini top and matching bottoms that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.