Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 28 brings a stunning letter for Devon. Plus, Abby gets a surprise in her deal for The Grand Phoenix, and Nick and Chelsea seal the deal.

Devon (Bryton James) receives disturbing news about Katherine’s (Jeanne Cooper) will, according to SheKnows Soaps. After a terrible year, Devon finally has something good going with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He lost Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Neil (Kristoff St. John). Plus, his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) left Genoa City after serving time in connection with Hilary’s death. Now that things seem to be on the upswing, this will issue could end up being something that completely derails Devon. There’s a possibility that Devon could lose some or all of the fortune he inherited when Katherine died. Such a turn of events would come as a shock since Devon has grown into his wealth recently.

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) completes a deal. Adam (Mark Grossman) wraps up their contract for The Grand Phoenix Hotel, and he gives it to her. Abby is stunned considering Adam’s recent vow to destroy the myth of the Newmans. Adam claims that he didn’t mean his baby sister, though. However, this could be a deception on Adam’s part. Victor (Eric Braeden) told his family to keep their eyes open, and this could be one of the first moves that Adam makes against Victor’s extended family. Both dropping the custody case for Christian and handing over the hotel to Abby easily do not seem to line up with what Adam said he planned to do, which likely means things are not as they seem.

Finally, things heat up between Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). According to The Inquisitr, it happens on Christian’s (Alex Wilson) first night back at home. The feelings between Nick and Chelsea are still there despite the way she left town last year. Since her return, Nick has given Chelsea the space she needed and offered her friendship (and of course, a place to stay). She has supported Nick in his custody battle for Christian, and he has helped her come to terms with the death of Calvin as well as the details of Adam returning.

Of course, this reconnection for Chelsea and Nick ends up coming right as she appears to soften towards Adam. Chelsea already let Connor (Judah Mackey) see Adam, and both father and son cannot wait to see each other more often. Adam may end up hurting Nick by stealing Chelsea away from him.