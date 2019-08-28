Chrissy Teigen Busts Out Of Dress As John Legend Calls Her ‘Beautiful’

John Legend is one proud Instagram husband.

As those who follow the singer on social media know, Legend is no stranger to showing off his beautiful family which includes his wife Chrissy Teigen and two children — Luna and Miles. Legend has amassed an impressive Instagram following of more than 10 million and each and every photo earns him rave reviews from his followers. Earlier today, the superstar took to his page to gush about his beautiful wife.

In the gorgeous shot, Chrissy strikes a pose outdoors. The bombshell stands on a stone floor with some flowers and trees just at her back. Teigen turns her head to the side, striking a pose and looking right into the camera. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot and her true beauty shines through. The model wears her long, dark locks up in a top-knot and accessorizes the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

And while her face looks absolutely gorgeous, it’s her killer figure that really has fans turning their heads. While clad in a skimpy brown-colored dress, Chrissy leaves little to be desired, busting out of her tiny top and putting on a big display of cleavage. The NSFW ensemble also features a thigh-high slit that shows off her toned and tanned legs. She completes the look with a pair of gold sandals.

Since the post went live for Legend’s loyal fans, it has earned him a ton of attention with more than 587,000 likes in addition to 2,700-plus comments. Some followers commented on the post to tell Teigen that she’s stunning, while others commented to let Legend know that he is one lucky man. A few other fans simply commented on the image with heart and flame emoji.

“She’s so beautiful inside and out, I have noticed her spirit is down, good job lifting her up,” one follower gushed.

“Seriously the most natural beauty. I envy her!!!!,” another commented with a few red heart emoji attached to the end.

“She is a beautiful woman. Luv her,” another wrote.

Earlier this week, Legend shared a sexy photo of his own. In the shot, the father of two posed next to his daughter, who was riding a shark raft. Just in front of him was a flamingo raft and in the caption of the photo, he joked that he doesn’t have a flamingo emoji on his phone. The singer’s toned abs were on full display as he rocked a pair of swim trunks in the image and it garnered him over 860-plus comments.