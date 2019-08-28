WWE News: Bray Wyatt Challenges Hall Of Famer, Names Him As ‘The Fiend’s’ Next Target

Although he’s wrestled only one match – a victory over Finn Balor at SummerSlam earlier this month – since returning to WWE television after a lengthy hiatus, Bray Wyatt has made his impact felt in other ways. These include his entertaining “Firefly Fun House” segments, where he appears as a cheerful, yet occasionally intimidating children’s show host, as well as his appearances as “The Fiend,” a more outwardly sinister, masked character who represents Wyatt’s darker side.

As noted by WrestlingNews.co, a number of Hall of Fame wrestlers have all fallen victim to The Fiend’s unexpected attacks so far. With this in mind, WWE India took to Twitter earlier this week to ask Wyatt who The Fiend should target next for his debut match on Monday Night Raw. Wyatt tweeted his reply soon after, keeping things short and sweet and mentioning one name – retired WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

While it could be intriguing to see Sting return for one more match against Wyatt, it’s been close to four years since the former World Championship Wrestling standout last saw action in the squared circle. As explained by WrestlingNews.co, Sting wrestled his last match against Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions pay-per-view in 2015, where he suffered a career-ending neck injury after Rollins dropped him with a powerbomb in the corner of the ring. This came one year after he made his long-overdue WWE debut at the 2014 Survivor Series, following years of avoiding Vince McMahon’s company and wrestling for rival promotions such as WCW and Impact Wrestling.

Firefly FunHouse designer warns we ‘haven’t seen anything yet’ from Bray Wyatt & The Fiend https://t.co/Vb0rRFG171 pic.twitter.com/2at3emFLKt — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) August 24, 2019

As it’s very unlikely that Sting – real name Steve Borden – will be cleared to wrestle again as a 60-year-old man who hasn’t wrestled in several years, WrestlingNews.co predicted that this dream match between a WWE Hall of Famer and a modern-day superstar may not ever take place.

As recalled by Sportskeeda, Bray Wyatt first started attacking Hall of Fame wrestlers in the lead-up to SummerSlam, as the Fiend character made his live debut by ambushing Mick Foley with the latter’s Mandible Claw finisher at last month’s “Raw Reunion” episode of Monday Night Raw. This led to Wyatt using the iconic move as a finisher during subsequent appearances as The Fiend.

The aforementioned attacks also saw him perform the Mandible Claw on Kurt Angle when Raw went to the former Olympic gold medalist’s hometown of Pittsburgh, and most recently on Jerry Lawler, right before he was scheduled to interview Sasha Banks on an episode of his “King’s Court” in-ring talk show segment.