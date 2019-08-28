‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Teaser Promises To ‘Silence The Whispers’

Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' will further explore the conflict involving the Whisperers.

As the Season 10 premiere date approaches for The Walking Dead, AMC has started to drop lots of new information regarding the upcoming season. The latest is a clip that teases a possible uprising against the Whisperers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 9 of The Walking Dead, the main groups came into conflict with the Whisperers. This group prefers to live a wilder existence and uses the faces of walkers as masks to hide as they travel among the undead. Their group title also came about due to the fact that they whisper to each other while hiding among the walkers in order to avoid detection.

During Season 9, the main groups ended up in direct opposition to the Whisperers and, as a result of this, several people were killed. Since then, an uneasy truce has been called and the Whisperers have issued a warning that the others cannot cross over into their territory. To do so will cause more conflict and death.

However, it appears that in Season 10 of The Walking Dead, people are getting sick of being controlled by the Whisperers. This means an uprising may be in the making.

A new teaser for Season 1o released via The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account shows individuals using spray cans to write a message on a wall.

“Silence the whispers,” the message reads, having being written by newcomers Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura).

While this does not directly reference the Whisperers, it likely alludes to them.

As Comic Book pointed out, this new teaser likely points to a possible rebellion against the Whisperers in Season 10 of The Walking Dead. This is something that is explored further in the recent synopsis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 synopsis reveals that the main groups will certainly be looking at how they can bring down the Whisperers. While Season 10 will take place “a few months after the end of Season 9,” this will be well after the group crossed over into Whisperer territory. As such, Season 10 will see them develop a “militia-style fighting force” that they suspect they will have to use at some point against Alpha (Samantha Morton) group.

The upcoming season of The Walking Dead will not only delve into the potential of having to battle it out against the Whisperers but at the mind games created by the fact that the Whisperers have a massive herd that they can use against the others. As a result of this knowledge, Season 10 will also look at how “paranoia, propaganda, secret agendas, and infighting” will test the groups. This is something that, once again, ties in with the new teaser released.

You can also view the Season 10 trailer for The Walking Dead that was previously released at San Diego Comic-Con below.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.