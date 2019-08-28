Lizzo Shuts Instagram Down With Post Highlighting Five Insane Looks From VMAs

From the red carpet to the stage, Lizzo had her fans cheering all throughout the 2019 MTV VMAs. According to Billboard, the rising superstar was nominated in multiple categories, including Best New Artist, Push Artist of the Year, Best Power Anthems, and Song of the Summer. Though she didn’t actually take home any awards, she impressed with her performance on stage and her multiple outfit changes, all more outrageous than the last.

Lucky for fans who missed the awards, Lizzo shared an Instagram update that highlighted the five looks she wore throughout the night. Her fans were utterly obsessed, and the post received over 90,000 likes within less than 20 minutes, including a like from pint-sized rapper and Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast.

In the first snap, Lizzo rocked a white-and-black strapless dress with a heart-shaped print. She accessorized with a pair of statement sunglasses, elbow-length gloves that were the same print as her dress, and a big scrunchie pulling her hair into a chic high ponytail.

Her second look, which she said was her favorite of the night in the caption, had some major retro vibes. She kept the scrunchie and high ponytail hairstyle, but switched up her dress, and rocked a lavender-hued mini dress with ruffles along the bottom, a sweetheart neckline, and voluminous sleeves. She accessorized with statement earrings and a pair of colorful strappy heels.

In her third look, she covered up her voluptuous curves in a maxi dress that had a lace-up detail and buttons down the front. The beige-and-white look was a departure from her other colorful ensembles, but she put her own spin on it by adding a bright pink sleeve and neon yellow eyeshadow for a pop of color.

Lizzo flaunted her curvaceous body in the fourth look, which she wore during her performance. She opted for a bodysuit made of yellow sequinned fabric that she rocked with fishnet tights to show off her curvy thighs.

Finally, the fifth look was what Lizzo wore while strutting her stuff down the red carpet itself. She made a huge style statement with the look, which had so much going on it was hard to know where to look first.

Loading...

The strapless gown itself had a classic silhouette and hugged Lizzo’s curves. However, the fabric was anything but classic — the dress was crafted out of a sequinned material with the word “Siren” printed all over it. She accessorized with a necklace and fluffy red feather boa. Lizzo had her hair up in a retro style and projected confidence on the red carpet. The dress flaunted plenty of cleavage and had her followers drooling.

While her followers weighed in on their favorite looks in the comments section, one follower summed it up in a simple statement.

“You slayed all of them,” the fan said.