Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Files Case To Protect Daughter Lola

Late The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife Allana Nadal filed a guardianship lawsuit on behalf of her daughter. St. John passed away in February at the age of 52, shocking the world, and he left behind two daughters — Paris and Lola.

According to a report from Yahoo Entertainment, St. John’s second ex-wife, Allana Nadal, filed a case in Los Angeles to protect her 15-year-old daughter Lola’s interests when it comes to her father’s estate.

“Due to the untimely death of minor’s biological father on February 3, 2019, the minor will be receiving an inheritance. In order to secure her inheritance, she will need to defend a will contest and bring claims for the recovery of life insurance proceeds that were wrongfully distributed to a third party. Minor should also be entitled to a family allowance from her father’s estate,” the filing said.

St. John’s other daughter, Paris St. John, 27, who he shared with boxer Mia St. John, is challenging her grandfather, Kristoff’s father, over the late actor’s estate. Apparently, the 52-year-old actor died without any will other than a handwritten one found inside one of his personal diaries, and Paris does not believe that the will is legal.

I pray for inner peace one day ????To accept & welcome life’s changes, knowing that one day I will see clearly the reasons behind the decisions of the great universe ???? pic.twitter.com/h68yRfrDG0 — Mia St. John (@MiaStJohnBoxer) August 24, 2019

St. John and his ex-wife Mia also had a son, Julian St. John, who died of suicide in November 2014. Since her ex-husband’s death, Mia has advocated for mental health reform in the U.S. on behalf of Kristoff and Julian. While Kristoff’s cause of death was ruled accidental due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy complicated by alcohol, Mia believes that Kristoff’s drinking played a factor in his death. Many of those who knew the actor said he never recovered from Julian’s death.

According to The Inquisitr, Mia along with many of Kristoff’s family and co-stars from Y&R, celebrated what would have been the actor’s 53 birthday. Several different people posted tributes in his memory to mark the day. Since his death, Mia has been open with her struggles after losing both her son and his father in such a short time.

On the show, after Kristoff died, the character he originated and played for 29 years, Neil Winters, also died. In late April, the show said a heartbreaking goodbye to both Neil and Kristoff with many people showing up in Genoa City to pay their respects.

Last summer, Kristoff got engaged to Russian model Kseniya Olegovna Mikhaleva, and the two planned to marry in late 2019.