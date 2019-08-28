‘Big Little Lies’: Fans Wonder If Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Instagram Post Reveals News Of Season 3

A new Instagram post by Reese Witherspoon has fans wondering if 'Big Little Lies' will get a third season.

A recent image posted to Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram account has gotten fans of HBO’s Big Little Lies excited. The image shows Witherspoon seated in the office of Hello Sunshine as she teases fans with the caption that there are big things coming soon.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies only recently dropped and, considering that the second season branched out from the original content contained in the book on which Season 1 was based, many fans are hopeful that there could be the potential for a third season as a result. As yet, there has been no official confirmation from HBO regarding the possibility of continuing to expand the Big Little Lies universe.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO seems at least open to the possibility should a really great concept for expansion is brought to them. Previously, HBO’s programming president, Casey Bloys, suggested that the story was complete with the conclusion of Season 2 but he was open to the possibility of a third season if the right material came up.

“This group is an extraordinary group … If they all came to me and said we have the greatest take, listen to this, I’d be open to it because I love working with them. But who knows? It just doesn’t feel like it. But I’m certainly open.”

Now, Witherspoon’s latest Instagram post has fans excited that maybe there will be a third season of Big Little Lies. Using the hashtag #bigthingscoming, many fans thought this could be a nod to Big Little Lies and indicating the upcoming news was regarding the potential of a third season.

Of course, a potential third season of Big Little Lies is not the only thing that is coming up regarding Witherspoon’s production company.

As She Knows points out, Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, has other things currently in various stages of production. In fact, some fans were questioning whether the recent post was alluding to the possibility of the Season 4 podcast dropping for Hello Sunshine.

Alternatively, it could also have something to do with the TV adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. Based on the book of the same name by Delia Owens and picked for Witherspoon’s Book Club, the novel has recently been picked up by Fox 2000 for an adaptation. Hello Sunshine has been listed as producing this adaptation.

On top of those suggestions, the upcoming news Reese promised might also be for something entirely different and fans will just have to wait until a further announcement is made.