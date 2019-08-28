Chanel West Coast Spills Out Of Tiger Print Mini Dress On Red Carpet

Pint-sized rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast has become an MTV staple thanks to her role alongside Rob Dyrdek on the show Ridiculousness. She was one of the many celebrities who attended the 2019 MTV VMAs yesterday evening, and she went bold with her outfit choice for the red carpet.

Chanel shared a double Instagram update where she showcased her outfit from four different angles in a variety of poses. For the red carpet event, Chanel opted to rock a tiger-print mini dress that flaunted her voluptuous body. The dress had a plunging v-neck that highlighted her cleavage, and a wrap style with a bling-covered buckle at her waist to accentuate her hourglass physique. The dress barely came to mid-thigh length and showed off Chanel’s curvy legs, which she elongated by rocking a pair of barely-there black stiletto sandals.

Chanel has rocked a wide variety of hair colors and styles over the years, from baby blue to platinum blonde, from retro-inspired to sleek and long. For her latest event, she wore her hair in shoulder-length brown curls packed with volume. Her makeup was likewise bold, and she paired a nude lip with a majorly smoky eye for a look that had a majorly seductive vibe.

She struck a variety of poses that flaunted her body and shared three shots in a collage-style post. She also showcased her personality by posing alongside a large statue, giving the camera a duck face while she bent over and flaunted her curvy booty. While she had on a few pieces of bling, Chanel’s most eye-catching accessory was the hair barrette she wore with her name on it.

Chanel’s followers loved the glimpse of her evening, and the post received over 18,000 likes within just one hour. Her fans loved her jungle-inspired look and sexy vibe for the big industry event.

“This dress,” one follower commented with a series of flame emoji.

“Chanel in the jungle,” another fan said.

“Hope to see you ripping up that stage next year!” another follower said.

While Chanel seemed to be having a good time on the red carpet at the event, the lead up to it was frustrating for her because of a particular situation. The VMAs did a countdown to the awards show on MTV, with a countdown clock consistently visible on MTV in the hours leading up to the show. The problem was, as InTouch Weekly reported, the channel placed the clock at the top of the screen. Throughout an entire episode of Ridiculousness, Chanel’s face was obscured because of the placement of the clock.