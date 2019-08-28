Meagan Good Sizzles In Throwback Shot Wearing Skimpy Bikini

Actress Meagan Good has been tantalizing her 5.1 million Instagram followers lately with shots of herself in workout gear promoting her new challenge. Good started a 30-day fitness challenge and encouraged all her followers to participate. She has been giving her fans motivation and inspiration by sharing shots of herself during her workouts and looking smoking hot in workout gear.

Today, however, she switched it up with her latest post by sharing a throwback with her eager fans. As she explained in the caption, the shot was from a photoshoot she did with Essence magazine, and Good’s body looks absolutely incredible in the snap. While she has been wearing her hair in braids lately, back when she shot the photo she had bleached hair that was cut in a pixie crop that highlighted her delicate features. She peered over her shoulder in the shot and posed in a pale nude bikini that showcased all her curves.

Good had sand smeared on her shoulder and lower back, indicating that she had likely been rolling around on the sand to capture some other sultry shots for the same photoshoot. The actress had a big smile on her face in the snap and gave the camera a seductive gaze. She included her fitness challenge’s hashtag in the caption of the post, encouraging her followers and motivating them with the sizzling shot.

Good’s fans loved the throwback snap and the post received over 26,000 likes within just 15 minutes, including a like from brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo. Her fans couldn’t find enough nice things to say about Good in the comments section.

“Absolutely beautiful you look amazing,” one follower said.

“Will forever be my celebrity crush,” another remarked.

Another follower who used the fitness challenge hashtag thanked Good for the boost of motivation.

“Was so tempted to eat a homemade biscuit, Thank you for the intervention lol.”

Fans who want to know more about the challenge Good is discussing on social media need to check out the Instagram Story highlights on her page.

In the #MG30 highlights collection, Good explained the reason she launched the challenge and some of her motivation behind it. While there are a few videos of her sweating in the gym, she has also been offering encouragement to the participants of the challenge by sharing the stories they’ve been putting online, tagging Good and using the challenge hashtag.

Quite a few followers seem to be participating in the challenge and trying to get in great shape alongside the stunning actress.