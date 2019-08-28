Donald Trump Loses Big To Joe Biden If Election Were Today, New Poll Shows — As Does Every Poll So Far

Joe Biden continues his winning streak over Donald Trump in head-to-head polls, winning by eight points in the latest survey.

Former United States vice president and Democratic presidential campaign frontrunner Joe Biden continued his lengthy winning streak over Donald Trump in head-to-head polling. A new Emerson College poll released on Tuesday shows Biden cruising past Trump by 8 percentage points if the general election pitted the pair against each other, and were held today.

In fact, with the new Emerson poll, Biden remains undefeated in a one-on-one polling matchup with Trump. The Emerson College poll was the 17th head-to-head, Trump vs. Biden poll released since Biden announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination on April 25, according to RealClearPolitics. Biden had defeated Trump in all 17 of those polls.

Prior to Biden’s announcement, polling agencies conducted and released 22 separate polls asking voters to choose between Trump and Biden. The former vice president also won all 22 of those polls, as well.

The new Emerson College poll showed significant improvement for Biden, at least according to the college’s methodology. In the poll conducted by Emerson last month, Biden led Trump by only two points. In the August poll, Biden has added six points to that lead, with 54 percent support to just 46 for Trump.

As The Inquisitr reported, Biden surpassed Trump by 12 percentage points in a Fox News poll released last week.

The unanimous verdict handed down by polls in the hypothetical Trump vs. Biden general election contest appears to bolster what has been Biden’s perhaps most potent argument in favor of his candidacy for the Democratic nomination. As The Washington Post reported, the former vice president excels in terms of electability, as the outlet noted that Biden has made his ability to defeat Trump the centerpiece of his campaign.

“You may like another candidate better, but you have to look at who is going to win,” Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, said in an interview last week, as quoted by CNN.

The RealClearPolitics average of all polls not only shows that Biden is beating Trump but with an average lead of 9.2 percentage points, Biden also appears to have the best chance of winning the general election, compared to other Democratic candidates. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders also defeats Trump in the RealClearPolitics average, but by only 5.8 points.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren holds an average lead over Trump of a narrow 3.2 points, according to RealClearPolitics. In 36 head-to-head polls since March 28, Warren has defeated the president in 26, with five polls showing a tie between Trump and Warren, and another five in which Trump defeats Warren in a general election.

The most recent poll to show Warren losing to Trump was issued on July 25 by Fox News, which showed the president with a slim, one-point lead over Warren.