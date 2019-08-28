Katie Holmes Flashes Bra In Tiny Cardigan Amid Jamie Foxx Split

Katie Holmes stepped out in New York City in style earlier today.

Fresh off the heels of a breakup with longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes has been strutting her stuff in the Big Apple while going out to dinner with friends and on shopping outings with her daughter Suri. Earlier today, the mother of one showed off ample amounts of cleavage in a revealing outfit during a steamy stroll. New photos that were shared by Radar Online show Holmes sweating in Downtown Manhattan.

In the images, Katie stands outside of a subway station and looks like a million bucks. She shows off plenty of skin in a sexy outfit, revealing a part of her grey bra to onlookers. In some of the images, the actress can be seen pulling at the straps of her bra, exposing her toned upper-half. Over the bra, Holmes rocked a matching cardigan with little brown buttons but most of the time, she wore the sweater off of her shoulder.

She paired the look with skinny jeans and rocked a pair of flat black shoes. Katie appeared to go makeup-free in many of the images and covered the majority of her face with a pair of big, black sunglasses. For the occasion, she wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, also looked dress to impress for the outing, wearing a button-up short-sleeved shirt and a pair of jeans.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx: the end of a clandestine love story https://t.co/ejlAenC2Ia pic.twitter.com/uxnEDA6SWc — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) August 25, 2019

As fans know, Katie and her longtime boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, called it quits earlier this summer after six years of quietly dating. As The Inquisitr shared, reports of the breakup just started to make headlines after it was reported that Katie Holmes was overheard telling a friend at dinner that she and Jamie were no longer dating. Since the breakup, Foxx has been getting cozy with a new woman, 21-year-old Sela Vave. An insider close to the situation shared that Holmes is not happy that Jamie has been going around in public with Sela and embarrassing her.

“They had an agreement to play fair and not embarrass the other by stepping out with anyone else in public – but Jamie’s done exactly that and she’s livid,” a source close to the pair dished. “They had an open arrangement provided he never rubbed her face in it, which of course he’s done over and over again.”

The same source goes on to share that Sela has been staying at Foxx’s house for a few weeks and their romance definitely seems to be heating up.