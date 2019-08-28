Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Tells Why Her Daughter Performed At The 2019 VMAs After Saying She Definitely Would Not

Miley Cyrus showed up to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards even though she had previously said she was not going to be there to sing. In fact, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker used the f-word four weeks ago when telling her 98.3 million Instagram followers that she would not be on stage in New Jersey for the show on August 26.

Things changed as often happens in show business or any other business and Miley did go to Newark on Monday night for the annual event. Her mom, Tish, explained to Keltie Knight of Entertainment Tonight what happened after the two ran into each other backstage at the Prudential Center.

“She didn’t change her mind, it was just a last-minute thing. Something opened up and she came to sing and I’m so excited!”

Not only was Tish on hand to hear Miley deliver her emotional breakup song, “Slide Away,” but so was the singer’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. He had been nominated — and eventually won — for his featured role in the Lil Nas X hit, “Little Town Road,” in a number of categories, including the 2019 VMAs’ Song of the Year.

So, even if his daughter had not been on board for the MTV show, Miley’s parents would have been there anyway. That said, when Keltie asked Tish how she was feeling at this particular time in her life, Miley’s mom was quick to answer.

“My girl? Always good.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Her girl’s emotional performance came just days after her husband, Liam Hemsworth, filed for divorce following seven months of marriage and about a decade of being in an on-and-off relationship.

Perhaps because of the timing of the 2019 VMAs, the song Miley sang called “Slide Away” was particularly stirring. Her performance was also a far cry from her controversial and very public twerking episode with Robin Thicke at the same festivities back in 2013.

In fact, Miley seemed rather demure as she took center stage. The slimmer-than-usual talent did rock a very short dress that was backless and that showed her very long legs. She also had on piles of bracelets on both wrists and her hair was styled in a trendy wet look.

The top recording artist started the ballad in a blaze of light falling right on her. Then, the entire black-and-white stage became bathed in light. In fact, the scene was bare save for a string section that played on the perimeter of what looked like a slick, mirrored surface.

After a few stanzas for which the tune was obviously a homage to the changes both Miley and Liam now face long after she first started seeing him when she was 17, the last line said it all.

“It’s time to let you go.”

At the end of Miley Cyrus’s strong and sentimental performance of “Slide Away” at the 2019 MTV VMAs, both mom Tish and dad Billy Ray were spotted in the crowd looking very, very proud.