Jen Selter Poses In Tiny Black Bikini & Promotes New Female Empowerment Project

Fitness model Jen Selter’s physique is her own best advertisement. The brunette bombshell has various ventures in the health and fitness industry, and the fact that she has managed to sculpt such an enviable physique for herself is proof that many of her methods work. And, as she announced in a recent post that featured a sizzling snap, she has a new project in the works. Surprisingly, it doesn’t have much to do with fitness.

In her latest share, Selter posed in a tiny black bikini that flaunted her toned physique. The bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips, exposing her booty and elongating her legs, and a hint of cleavage was visible in the simple black top.

Selter added a pair of sunglasses to accessorize and had her brunette locks down in loose waves. She posed barefoot on the edge of an infinity pool with an incredible ocean view, and she wasn’t alone. Though she didn’t share their names in the caption, she tagged the other women in the shot, who happen to be her sister Steph and mother, Jill. All the Selter women looked like total bikini babes, and Jen let her fans in on a new project she has.

Selter’s caption explained more about the project, but the idea is that she was looking to cultivate a community of positive, supportive women online. She decided to create a private Facebook group for the project, and thanks to her sizeable following, the group quickly ballooned to 29,000 women.

Though fans might assume they would have to pay for the privilege of being a part of something Selter created, as many influencers launch subscription-based services of some kind, her offering is completely free of charge. She included a link to the Facebook group in her Instagram bio, and the number of members is quickly approaching 30,000.

Selter’s fans loved the positive, empowering snap, and the post received over 3,500 likes within less than half an hour.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their admiration of Selter’s physique — and her family’s good genes.

“Great photo! Beautiful ladies!” one follower commented.

Another fan said, “empowered women empower women, huge fan love your energy.”

“Queens,” another fan said.

Selter has also been sharing quite a few videos on her Instagram page lately, highlighting moments in her life. Just yesterday, she took her followers along with her to a rooftop in New York City, where she gazed out over the city while wearing a baseball cap, sports bra and tight shorts that flaunted her booty.