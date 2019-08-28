Australian Model & DJ Brooke Evers Flaunts Killer Curves In Mauve Bikini

Brooke Evers spent her weekend at the beach, soaking up as much sun as possible and getting revitalized for the week ahead, as she shared with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Australian model and DJ took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling snapshot in which she sizzles in a bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, the 33-year-old blonde bombshell is posing on a sandy beach as she rocks a mauve-colored two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck, while its tiny cups leave quite a bit of her cleavage on display. Evers teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her sides and lower at the front, helping accentuate her full, wide hips in contrast with her slender midsection and toned abs. As indicated by the tag included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from White Fox Boutique, an Australian brand of swimwear.

The camera captures Evers from the thighs up as she stands several feet from the ocean, which features in the background. Her head is slightly tilted back as she shoots a bright, big smile at the viewer.

The model has her blonde hair parted in the middle, styled down in natural waves that fall over her right shoulder, resting onto her chest. She appears to be wearing a little makeup on her eyes, and a neutral color on her lips that adds a little shine and plumpness, while a bit of bronzer helps accentuate her high cheekbones. The photo appears to have been captured when the sun was setting, as the natural light highlights her tanned skin, making her glow. In addition to the lighting, the model’s tan is partially aided by Bella Bronze Tan, as per one of the tag in the post.

The snapshot, which Evers shared with her 578,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 215 comments as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and ask her how she does it all.

“How do u manage work, fitness, party and a husband???” one user wondered.

“Yess babe! Back on the grind,” fellow model and influencer Danielle Lombard chimed in.

“OMG Brooke,” a third fan raved, trailing the comment with a series of heart eyes emoji.