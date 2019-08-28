Kendall Jenner Sets Instagram On Fire In Leopard-Print Bikini Video

Kendall Jenner is back in a bikini. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has made a fair few leopard-print bikini appearances of late, although the recently posted images of the 23-year-old posing with sister Kourtney Kardashian for Poosh were likely taken some time ago – the 40-year-old’s lifestyle brand has spent this month promoting its swimwear collaboration.

Kendall may rock animal-print bikinis on the job, but it looks like this supermodel is happy to do the same once she’s clocked off. Kendall took to her Instagram Stories earlier today for a little selfie action, plus what seemed to be a giant reminder of her bikini-ready body.

Kendall’s stories showed her posing in a luxurious bathroom. The semi-outdoor wooded details behind the model suggested that she might be somewhere exotic – those paying attention to Kendall’s Instagram Stories showing a shack-like food truck will likely have suspected that Kendall is on the move. Food was nowhere to be seen in the model’s selfie video, but plenty of leopard-prints were. Kendall was flaunting her Amazonian frame in a tiny bikini bearing the prints, with a little zoom-in upping the ante. The pebbled mirror in front of Kendall perfectly reflected her long legs and slender waist, with fans also seeing the star’s golden tan.

Fans paying attention to Kourtney’s recent Instagram activity will have spotted the leopard-print number Kendall appeared in this week. With that look being a strapless one and the newer one being a cupped and strapped two-piece, though, it would appear that this Kardashian-Jenner has access to plenty of swimwear bearing the motif.

When it comes to bikinis and headlines, this girl has a knack for steaming ahead of the rest. This year alone has seen Kendall showcase some particularly high-profile swimwear looks, with fans of the star likely remembering the Mykonos, Greece, vacation she took earlier this summer. The European vacation came complete with a Bottle Cap Challenge from a jet ski, a yellow bikini, and a bit of an environmental backlash, per Cosmopolitan.

Back in May, Kendall posted an upbeat shot of her killer frame in a two-piece as she soaked up the sun with an amusing caption. While bikini updates from Kendall might not be all that frequent, plenty of paparazzi images give fans their fix as they wait for the next photo.

Loading...

Swimwear updates, in general, have been going strong from the Kardashian-Jenners this summer. Recent photos have shown Kim and Khloe Kardashian in The Bahamas, with this month also showing Kourtney flaunting her body on vacation.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.