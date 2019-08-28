Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Puts On Leggy Display In Extremely Short Miniskirt

Anna Nystrom is tantalizing her 8 million Instagram followers yet again with a sizzling shot taken from behind that flaunts her incredible legs.

The Swedish-born model isn’t afraid to flaunt her sexy physique and is often posing in tight outfits that hug every curve, or looks that highlight her ample assets. The stunning health and fitness lover shared a recent shot with her eager followers that showcased a look she wore while out and about in Stockholm, Sweden.

In the post, Nystrom rocked a black crop top and miniskirt. The crop top had a three-fourths-length sleeve and an off-the-shoulder style, and would have been sexy paired with even basic jeans. However, Nystrom opted to flaunt her figure in a miniskirt that barely came down to below her booty. Though the skirt was a pleated style that flared out slightly, not a figure-hugging skirt, the result was still majorly sexy. The skirt flaunted her toned thighs and tantalized her followers with the possibility of revealing something far more scandalous with one gust of wind.

She accessorized by pulling her hair into a black scrunchie and adding a chic black designer bag. Nystrom strolled past a stunning building with breathtaking architectural features while out and about in Stockholm.

Her followers loved the sizzling shot, which was quite a departure for the blonde babe. While she often takes photos from behind to flaunt her curvy booty, she usually still has her gorgeous face visible in those shots. This look was all about the outfit — and her body.

The snap received over 47,000 likes within just four hours, and her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

Many couldn’t seem to find the right words and just left Nystrom a string of emoji to communicate how gorgeous she looked in the snap.

One follower simply said “amazing.”

Another told Nystrom she was “a beautiful angel walking on the earth.”

Several of Nystrom’s international fans left comments in various foreign languages.

Fans who simply cannot get enough of the buxom blonde beauty should make sure to follow Nystrom on YouTube. Her YouTube following isn’t anywhere close to her Instagram following — she only has about 108,000 subscribers on the streaming platform — but her channel has plenty of content fans would be interested in.

She shares travel vlogs that capture her adventures in places like Bali and Greece, and also gave fans a glimpse into her love life with a couples Q & A. Nystrom also filled fans in on how she gets her incredible body by sharing a full day of eating video as well as a few workout videos.