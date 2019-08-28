Donald Trump At G7 Again Proved He Is ‘Nowhere Close To Being A Billionaire,’ Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Says

Donald Trump announced that he may host the 2020 G7 summit at his own golf resort in Florida, claiming that he will lose money on the deal.

Donald Trump’s apparent bid to host the 2020 edition of the G7 summit meeting at his own Trump National Doral hotel and golf resort in Miami, Florida, which was announced by Trump at the 2019 G7 in France on Monday, is yet another example of evidence demonstrating that Trump — despite his own claim to a net worth of $10 billion, according to Fortune magazine — “has never been a billionaire.”

The claim that Trump is no billionaire comes from David Cay Johnston, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter who has examined Trump’s financial assets in an attempt to discover Trump’s true net worth. On Tuesday, Johnston said in an interview that Trump is not a multibillionaire but instead is merely a “moocher,” and his statements about hosting the G7 at his own resort “show that,” as quoted by Raw Story.

In announcing that he was considering hosting the 2020 G7 at a golf resort that he owns, Trump waved off questions about whether he was attempting to personally profit from his position in the nation’s highest office, according to a Guardian report.

“I don’t want to make money. I don’t care about making money,” Trump said, then going further to claim that he will actually lose “anywhere from $3 billion to $5 billion” from his term in the presidency. “The only thing I care about is this country,” he said.

Entrance to the Trump National Doral golf resort. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The Trump resort could rake in millions from hosting the G7, in effect forcing leaders and diplomatic delegations from all seven countries in the group to pay top dollar for the use of Trump’s hotel rooms and facilities. France reportedly spent about $40 million to host the G7 summit that just wrapped up on Monday, according to Talking Points Memo.

The income would be a major shot in the arm for Trump’s struggling Doral resort, which has seen its net operating income plummet by 69 percent over the past two years, according to a Daily Beast report.

But if Trump were genuinely a multibillionaire and concerned, as he said on Monday, only about “the country” and not “making money,” he would personally foot the tab for hosting the G7 at the Trump Doral, Johnston said in a column published by Raw Story.

“Even the loss of room rentals, food and beverage revenue for the few days of a G7 meeting is immaterial to a billionaire,” Johnston wrote, explaining why Trump’s bid to host the G7 at his own resort provides a strong indication that he is not a billionaire. “To any multibillionaire, the cost would be insignificant, a trifle hardly worth the time to issue invoices.”