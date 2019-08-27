‘World’s Sexiest Ice Hockey Goalie’ Mikayla Demaiter Busts Out Of Racy ‘First Day Of School Look’

Mikayla Demaiter may have hung up her gloves earlier this summer, but the former athlete — dubbed the “world’s sexiest hockey goalie,” as pointed out by The Sun — is still very much active and as busy as ever. Since retiring from hockey in June, the 19-year-old Canadian stunner has made the switch from athlete to social media influencer on Instagram, while still being a student.

On Tuesday, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to show off what she looks like on the first day of school, and it is setting Instagram ablaze.

In the snapshot, Demaiter — who is from Chatham in Ontario and played for the Bluewater Hawks in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League, according to The Sun‘s report — is posing indoors as she rocks a simple black crop top with the logo of Manscaped written across her chest in white. As indicated by her caption, she is using the post to promote the brand, which focuses on Men’s Below-The-Belt grooming and hygiene, as per its own website. Demaiter teamed her top with just a pair of matching black underwear, which puts her strong thighs on full display.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Demaiter shared with her 151,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 7,700 likes and upwards of 115 comments within a few hours of being posted.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the Instagram star took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Your beauty come[s] from inside to outside,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Those poor boys in that school,” another one chimed in.

In an Instagram post announcing her retirement, the social media influencer wrote a lengthy letter to hockey. She thanks the places she has been to thanks to the sport, in addition to the friends she has made. According to The Sun, Demaiter had to quit the sport following a knee injury that required surgery.

“It is time to say goodbye. It is time to turn the page and move to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you will not be my number one focus… I am excited for the future because everything you have taught me will allow me to succeed. There will still be early mornings, new adventures and new friends, and I hope that I embrace them with the same love and passion I did for you. Thanks again for everything,” Demaiter wrote in the caption.