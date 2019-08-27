Chanel West Coast Snaps A Selfie With Lil’ Kim & Fans Are Going Nuts

Chanel West Coast’s latest Instagram share is earning her a ton of attention from fans.

As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Chanel regularly posts photo updates on the platform, and all of them earn her rave reviews. While most of the photos and videos are related to her popular music videos, plenty of other shots involve her outfits and some other celebrity drop-ins. Yesterday, Chanel attended the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards, where she ran into a famous pal.

In the shot, Chanel appears to the left and she looks like a million bucks. The singer wears her long, dark locks down and curly and wears a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick. She rocks a gold bobby pin in her hair as well as a few necklaces. It seems as though the singer is the mastermind behind the selfie, as she was standing next to her friend, Lil’ Kim.

Like her famous counterpart, Lil’ Kim rocks a face full of makeup, as well as a pair of dangly diamond hoop earrings. She wears her short, dark locks down and in her face as she purses her lips for the shot. Her outfit is complete with a furry purple jacket.

Since the photo went live on her account a short time ago, it’s earned Chanel plenty of attention from fans.

While some followers commented on the image to let West Coast know that she looks amazing, countless others complimented her on the meeting with Lil’ Kim. A few others simply remarked on the image with their choice of emoji.

“Chanel all I can say is you always look so great and your music is amazing. Luv ya! You know i met u in Tampa and you were so fun thats why I started your fan club! I always new you were great and have awesome things coming your way,” one follower wrote, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“You’re going to make me want to start rapping girl,” another commented with a red heart emoji.

“U the best female rapper Chanel,” one more follower chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel put on a hot display for fans in an Instagram update. In the photo, West Coast stood against a white background and struck a pose for the camera. She wore her long, dark locks in funky pigtails with a few pieces of hair falling in front of her cheeks. Chanel appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup in the images with blush and lipgloss, though the majority of her face is covered by a big, round pair of sunglasses.

That photo earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 77,000 likes, in addition to 850-plus comments.