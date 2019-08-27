Sofia Vergara Floors Fans In Sexy Leopard Swimsuit

Sofia Vergara and her lady friends appear to be having a blast on their tropical getaway.

Over the past few days, the Modern Family star has been sharing a ton of photos from her girls’ trip, and in each and every single one of them, she looks absolutely amazing. As fans of the actress know, Sofia loves to rock animal prints for her legion of fans, and that’s exactly what she did in a beachside outing earlier today.

In the first image of a double-photo update, Sofia and her pals pose for a shot in a room that is filled with big, gorgeous windows. While her four girlfriends all sit in chairs around Sofia, the brunette bombshell poses in the middle of them and looks nothing short of amazing.

In the photo, the mother-of-one stands front and center, striking a sexy pose for the camera. She wears her long, dark tresses down and straight along with a pair of big black sunglasses and red lipstick. While clad in a body-hugging leopard swimsuit, Vergara shows off her legs with a sheer leopard sarong on the bottom.

In the second photo in the series, fans are treated to a more up-close and personal view of Sofia’s red-hot look. Once again, she stands in the middle of all of her friends, wearing a leopard print one-piece and matching sarong. She’s all smiles for the photo as she holds a red drink in her hand. Vergara’s friends look just as beautiful as the Modern Family star and they’re also smiling for the photo op.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 34,000 likes, in addition to 160-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let the Columbian-born beauty know that she looks gorgeous while countless others told her to have a great trip.

“Very very beautiful, wonderful attractive & unique,” one follower commented.

“Have fun girls! Looks divine,” another social media user wrote.

“Any of them ladies single for me lol,” one more joked.

While Sofia is one of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood, she recently sat down for an interview with Health, where she chatted about her career and how she is able to deal with rejection.

“I don’t sit crying about something—a job I don’t get or a deal that doesn’t go through,” she told the publication. “Like, That’s it, move on, try to find something else… Because if you don’t, you lose time crying about it. So let’s not lose time!”

It definitely seems as though Vergara fits in the business perfectly.