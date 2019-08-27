Briana DeJesus’ Sister Brittany Reacts To Javi Marroquin’s Public Apology After Alleged Cheating Drama

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked last week when reports that Javi Marroquin and his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, split started circulating. Reports suggested that Lauren had caught Javi with another woman in their home. Lauren deleted photos of herself and Javi from her social media and Javi deleted his Twitter account altogether. However, he did take to Instagram on Monday to post a public apology to Lauren and his sons.

He didn’t address the allegations head-on but admitted he was “sorry” for his mistakes. In the post, Javi apologized for breaking his fiancée’s heart and for “disrespecting” her. He also wrote words to his sons, saying he “failed as a father.”

Prior to Lauren moving in with Javi, he dated Briana DeJesus and their relationship played out on Teen Mom 2. While Briana didn’t react to Javi’s apology post, her sister Brittany did. According to In Touch Weekly, she took to Twitter to voice her thoughts.

“I think I’m saying this cause my a** is bored at home with my bonnet on and I ain’t got s*** better to do atm… but like why his s*** always public?” Brittany wrote on Twitter, continuing, “Do people not believe in having certain things about their lives private? Just ’cause we’re all on TV for a second doesn’t mean the world gotta know EVERYTHING. But what do I know? I’m just a ratchet who lives in a cardboard box with their momma and lives off MTV checks.”

Javi hasn’t said anything else publicly and he disabled comments on his apology post. However, it does have over 80,000 “likes” on it. Lauren hasn’t responded to the apology publicly either. She did post a photo of herself with her and Javi’s son Eli to Instagram on Sunday. Comments were also disabled on her post and she hasn’t said anything with regard to the reports that Javi allegedly cheated on her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, cops were called to Javi and Lauren’s home on August 17 after a verbal fight broke out. The fight never became physical and it was later revealed that Javi had called in an attempt to get his sister out of his house.

Radar Online reported that there was a party at Javi and Lauren’s home. Lauren eventually went to bed but ended up waking up and allegedly found Javi with another woman.

Javi Marroquin reportedly did not film for the new season of Teen Mom 2, which will air on Tuesday, September 10, on MTV.