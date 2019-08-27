Russian Model Vita Sidorkina Sets Instagram Ablaze In Just A Skirt

Vita Sidorkina is spicing things up this month. The Russian model is the cover girl for Maxim‘s September/October issue, and snippets of her sultry photoshoot with world-renowned fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon have found their way to Instagram. On Tuesday, the magazine took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of Sidorkina in which she sizzles by going fully topless.

In the photo, the 25-year-old model is sitting on the edge of a black table as she rocks nothing but a PVC-type skirt featuring a snakelike texture that gives the shot extra edge. The skirt also boasts a see-through bottom layer that teases the model’s thighs.

Sidorkina is not wearing anything on her torso as she posed topless for the shot. The model — who is best known for having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2015 and for her work with Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue— is using her arms strategically positioned over her chest as she clasps her hands to cover herself up and censor the photo, while leaving plenty of side- and underboob exposed.

The model is posing in a semi-dark room as she wears a heavy black smokey eye, which perfectly captures the moody and edgy vibe of the shot. In addition, Sidorkina is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in large, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which Maxim shared with its almost 900,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 4,800 likes and upwards of 30 comments within just a few hours of being posted as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise the model’s looks and compliment Bensimon’s aesthetics.

“Beautiful and edgy. Love it!!” one user chimed in.

“[T]he looks that kill,” another user raved, trailing the comment with a few heart eyes emoji and the hundred-point symbol.

“Absolutely gorgeous!” a third fan raved, also including a heart eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

In the accompanying interview with Maxim, Sidorkina explained that she got into modeling by accident.