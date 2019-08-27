‘Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant’ Star Lexi Tatman Gives Birth After Keeping Pregnancy A Secret

On Tuesday, fans of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant were shocked to find out that a former cast member had kept her second pregnancy a complete secret and had given birth to her second child. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Lexi Tatman gave birth to her second son Jay Wolfe on Tuesday and made the announcement via her Instagram account.

After her fans were confused by the news, the report explained that Lexi took to Twitter to give her followers an explanation.

“Thank you all for the kind words and congratulations. Me and Kyler chose to keep our pregnancy off social media to enjoy it and the birth. Thank you all for understanding.”

She also revealed on Twitter that she didn’t give birth until she was over 40 weeks into the pregnancy.

This is Lexi and Kyler Lopez’s second child together. The couple also has another son named Tobias.

Lexi appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant for one season, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was let go from the show and did not film for the second season. Reportedly, her story wasn’t “interesting enough” for the network, who opted to film another girl for the new season. It is unclear who the new cast member is.

Lexi isn’t the only cast member who won’t be returning to the show, though. Jade Cline also appeared on the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, but has since started filming for Teen Mom 2. Following MTV’s decision to let Jenelle Evans go from the show, MTV chose to add Jade to the cast as her replacement. It is unclear if anyone will take Jade’s spot on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Another Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star recently gave birth to her second child as well. Kayla Sessler welcomed a daughter on Friday, August 16 and named her daughter Ariah Jordynn. She is also the mother to a son named Izaiah.

It is unclear when the second season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will air on MTV, but fans will be able to catch up with Jade Cline next month when the new season of Teen Mom 2 airs. Jade is the mother to one young daughter named Kloie. The new season is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 10, and will feature Jade along with the rest of the cast, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus.