Kaley Cuoco’s Makeup-Free Post With Dog Norman Is Earning Rave Reviews From Fans

Kaley Cuoco’s most recent Instagram share is drawing a lot of attention from fans.

As those who follow The Big Bang Theory star on social media know, Kaley is a huge animal lover and she regularly shows off her legion of pets on social media. To celebrate National Dog Day like countless other social media users and celebrities did yesterday, Cuoco took to her Instagram account to share of photo of herself and her beloved dog, Norman.

In the adorable, throwback photo, Kaley and Norman pose for a photo outside. Little Norman stands in front of his owner, sticking out his tongue and appearing to wear a big smile on his face. Just behind the pup stands Kaley who looks as proud as can be with her new pet. She rocks a pair of black pants along with a pink tank top for the photo op, smiling from ear to ear. The blond beauty goes makeup free in the post and wears her long, blonde locks up in a high top-knot.

In the caption of the photo, Cuoco explains to fans how she got Norman and that his name was originally Storm, since he was found tied outside in the pouring rain.

Since the photo went live for fans, it’s earning the actress plenty of attention with over 222,000 likes, in addition to 1,200-plus comments. While some followers commented on the post to applaud her for rescuing the sweet dog, countless others couldn’t help but let her know that they’re huge fans.

“Cutest dog and cutest person,” one follower commented with a series of heart-eye and one heart emoji.

“What a beautiful story. Brought tears to my eyes. Thanks for sharing!” another gushed with a few emoji.

“I love this picture, and my HUSBAND loves you; but thanks for helping a great dog,” another social media user commented.

As fans know, Kaley has shown her love of animals multiple times and made it her mission to rescue and help as many pets as she possibly can. In an interview with The Things, the blonde beauty opened up about her passion for animals and using her voice as a platform to help animals in need.

“You know, an animal is so innocent,” she shared. “They have no voice…. I want to kind of be a voice for them and speak up for them.”

Fans who want to follow Kaley and her brood of pets can do so on Instagram.