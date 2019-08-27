Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo Of Her 6 Grandkids Ahead Of Her Debut As Permanent Co-Host On ‘The Talk’

The singer takes a moment to reflect before her life gets chaotic.

Marie Osmond is soaking up some family time before her life gets even busier than it already is. The 59-year-old singer posted a rare photo of all of her grandchildren to Instagram this week, with a reminder that choosing happiness is what keeps her going.

In the adorable pic, the “Paper Roses” singer is surrounded by all six of her grandkids, according to Closer Weekly. The Donny & Marie star poses with her son Stephen’s three children — Stephen Jr., Christian, and Maxwell — her daughter Brianna’s baby, Maude Bailey-Moon, and her daughter Rachel’s two sweeties, Rocket Jade and her newborn son, who arrived in July.

Osmond often talks about her supersized family—she came from a family of 11 and raised eight kids of her own—but it is rare to see her littlest family members together in one photo.

In the caption to her sweet snap, the entertainment veteran challenged her followers to “choose” being happy for a month. While her life looks picture-perfect, Osmond said it is not. In fact, the singer says she chooses not to worry about being perfect.

“Right now, I choose to not stress perfection, have a messy house and share lots of happy memories with my grandkids,” Osmond wrote.

The new family photo comes just two weeks before Osmond is set to make her debut as a permanent co-host on CBS’s The Talk. The Vegas veteran has appeared on the Emmy-winning chatfest as a guest or a fill-in co-host more than 50 times over the past decade, TV Insider notes. It’s no surprise that she was at the top of the list to fill the seat vacated by founding host Sara Gilbert. Osmond told TV Insider she didn’t hesitate to accept the role on The Talk despite her busy concert schedule.

Osmond previously starred in the syndicated chatfest Donny & Marie (1998–2000) with her famous brother as well as the Hallmark Channel talk show Marie, which aired from 2012-13.

While she makes her debut on The Talk Season 10 premiere in less than two weeks, Osmond will finish out her nighttime gig as she wraps up her 11-year Donny & Marie residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

“I’ll be flying back [and forth to Los Angeles], doing The Talk in the morning and [Vegas] shows at night,” Osmond said. “I’m going to be nuts!”

Loading...

You can check out a promo for Marie Osmond’s debut on The Talk below.

The Talk Season 10 premieres Monday, September 9 on CBS.