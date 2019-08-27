Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Likely Possessed By Deutsche Bank, Says ‘New York Times’ Reporter Susanne Craig

New York Times investigative reporter Susanne Craig took to Twitter Tuesday to reveal that Deutsche Bank likely has the tax returns of President Donald Trump, as well as some of his immediate family members.

“Deutsche Bank has all but confirmed the bank is in possession of tax returns for President Trump and some of his immediate family,” she wrote in her tweet, which contains a portion of the letter of confirmation. “Names are redacted in the letter the bank just filed in response to Monday’s court order, but it’s clear who they are referring to.”

Per The Daily Beast, the revelation comes after Deutsche Bank and Capital One were given until Tuesday afternoon to inform a New York appellate court if they have Trump’s tax returns. Last week, lawyers for the banks refused to tell the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals if they possessed the tax returns, which pushed U.S. Circuit Judge Peter W. Hall to get aggressive.

“Should we go to court and seek an order? I’m serious. We need to know,” he reportedly told Deutsche Bank attorney Raphael Prober last Friday.

Trump continues to break years of presidential tradition by refusing to release his tax returns. As The Inquisitr reported, he sued the House Ways and Means Committee, the New York state attorney general, and the New York tax commissioner last month to prevent Democrats from getting their hands on his New York state tax returns.

Developments in two major court cases illustrate how House Democrats may be getting closer to obtaining President Trump’s tax returns, even as Congress is away from Washington on summer recess https://t.co/jBBVC99nJ7 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 26, 2019

Back in May, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo passed the TRUST Act, a bill that creates a legislative path for Congress to obtain Trump’s state tax returns. Deutsche Bank has Trump’s federal tax returns, which likely contain overlapping information.

Regardless, Vox reports that it’s unlikely that Democrats will obtain Trump’s tax returns before the 2020 election. Although Democrats asked the IRS for Trump’s returns in April and eventually sued to get them in July, the judge assigned to the case is a Trump appointee.

“The law doesn’t leave any wiggle room, so if the judge does his job, he can resolve the thing in a minute and give Congress the returns,” a Democratic aide said, although they admitted it’s a different story if they are a “shameless political hack.”

Democrats hope to obtain Trump’s tax returns as they believe they will shine a light on his wealth and potentially reveal unsavory foreign interests. Others think they will expose him as a fraud with less wealth than he claims to have.