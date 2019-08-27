Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Killer Body In Metallic Purple Swimsuit

Alessandra Ambrosio is having a great start to her week, and she has the visual evidence to prove it to her Instagram fans. On Tuesday, August 27, the recently-retired Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she is seen easing into the week by enjoying a day at the beach in a swimsuit that puts her flawless figure in full display.

In the photo, the Brazilian bombshell is lying on a sandy beach as she rocks a metallic purple one-piece bathing suit that features a plunging neckline that dips all the way to her stomach, while a string that crosses her chest helps connect the space in the middle. The swimsuit also boasts thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders while its bodice has frilly details on the chest piece that give the piece an extra romantic vibe. The suit also has high-cut legs that come up to just below her waistline, putting her hips in full evidence. As indicated by the tag she included with her post, the one-piece she is wearing is from GLA Floripa, her own brand of swimwear.

The 38-year-old model is striking a sultry pose while down in the sand, having one leg bent and both of her arms stretched above her head. The model is lying back with her eyes closed and lips slightly parted in a way that is both sexy and contemplative.

The post, which Ambrosio shared with her 10 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 48,000 likes and upwards of 230 comments within just a couple of hours of being posted as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and note their admiration for the supermodel.

“[B]eauty baking,” one user wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Yeah that’s for sure what my Tuesday morning looks like,” another one joked, including a few laughing crying emoji.

Ambrosio launched the brand earlier this year along with her sister, Aline Ambrosio, and best friend, Gisele Coria, which is an idea that the three had been dreaming about since they were little girls, as People pointed out.

“We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin. We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day. That was our dream when we were 18,” Ambrosio told People.