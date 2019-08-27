Brielle Biermann’s Cleavage Is Out Of Control In Sexy New Post

Brielle Biermann’s new post is getting her loyal Instagram followers all hot and bothered.

The reality star is no stranger to flaunting her amazing body in a number of sexy outfits, and each and every social media share earns her a ton of attention from fans. The stunner boasts an Instagram following of over 1.3 million and that number seems to rise with each and every passing day. In the most recent post that was shared with her fans, Brielle sizzles in two new photos.

In the first photo of the set, Biermann rocks a nude-colored bra under a black fur jacket that falls off her shoulders. The social media sensation shows off plenty of cleavage to fans while spilling out of the sexy little jacket. She wears her long, blonde locks up in a high ponytail and has a few strands of hair falling around the base of her face. Per usual, the Don’t Be Tardy star also dons a face full of makeup that is complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick.

The look is completed with a pair of dangly silver earrings. The second photo in the series mentions a Labor Day sale on her cosmetics site, offering 20 percent off to fans. And the last shot in the deck is another stunning one of Biermann, who snaps a selfie in her car. In the shot, she wears her long, blonde locks down and curled and rocks another beautiful face of makeup.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Brielle plenty of attention from fans, racking up over 14,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to rave over how amazing Biermann looks while countless others commented on the cosmetics sale. A few others had no words for the jaw-dropping photo and commented with flame and heart emoji instead.

“Why are you soooo amazing,” one follower gushed with a series of emoji.

“You’re so pretty!!!” another chimed in.

“Just ordered Cherry Pie!! Can’t wait to try it!!” another fan commented with a pink heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the star sizzled in a sexy outfit while doing promos for her family’s hit show. In the photo, Brielle put on a busty display as she popped out of a nude-colored tube top. In the caption of the image, she asked fans if they’re ready for the upcoming season of the hit Bravo show. That post, in particular, earned her nearly 500 comments.