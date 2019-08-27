Erica Mena Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Busts Out Of Stunning White Gown For The MTV VMAs

Erica Mena strutted her stuff Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards with her love Safaree Samuels by her side. On Tuesday, the former Love & Hip Hop star shared a gorgeous snapshot of her jaw-dropping look via her Instagram page. The 31-year-old New York native went bold with this look and her social media followers can hardly contain their enthusiasm for this stunning dress.

Mena shared a couple of still photographs of the dress Tuesday afternoon via Instagram. The eye-popping gown is from Elizabeth Flores NYC and the designer noted on their Instagram page that this is a bridal reception gown that they designed and custom-made in just seven hours.

The custom-made dress had a long, white train and was skintight around Mena’s booty and hips to flaunt her notorious curves. The backless gown barely covered the basics of Mena’s chest in the front. It featured crisscrossing silver applique work covered with gems and crystals. Some might say that the revealing style of this dress suggested that a wardrobe malfunction could be one small move away.

The former Love & Hip Hop star added to the glamorous look by going with a bold makeup palette and styling her dark hair in gorgeous, long curls that cascaded down her back. She had her hair pulled up away from her face and left a few wispy tendrils free on each side.

Mena has 4.4 million people following her on Instagram and this VMA gown was an instantaneous hit. In less than an hour, Mena’s post already had more than 27,000 likes on it. Her bodacious curves definitely sent heart rates skyrocketing and more than a few of the reality television star’s followers wondered if part of the look was designed to flaunt a surprise baby bump.

Monday evening, after walking the red carpet at the MTV VMAs with Samuels, Mena shared a brief video clip of the couple to her Instagram page. In less than 24 hours, the short video had already been viewed nearly 700,000 times.

As it happens, this isn’t the only glamorous look of Mena’s in recent days that has sparked some speculation about a pregnancy. The Inquisitr recently detailed that just a few days ago, she wore a different form-fitting white dress that also had some followers wondering if she was sporting a baby bump.

Based on other recent Instagram posts featuring Mena flaunting her figure in revealing bathing suits and other similar outfits, it certainly doesn’t seem as if she is currently pregnant. By the looks of the fan comments on these recent posts, however, it seems that the star’s supporters would be excited to learn that a baby was on the way.

Erica Mena is typically confident and bold in what she wears and shares on social media, but this gown for Monday’s MTV VMAs went above and beyond. The bar is definitely set high now for the former Love & Hip Hop star to top this one and fans will be anxious to see her try.