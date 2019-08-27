Dolly Castro Rocks Colorful Bikini In Poolside Snap

Dolly Castro gave her fans something to get excited about in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. The brunette bombshell wore a revealing bikini that showed off her world-famous curves.

In the snap, Castro was standing outside near a swimming pool looking as if she were about to go for a dip. Her colorful bikini featured a top with a keyhole design, giving followers a nice view of her cleavage while also flashing a bit of underboob. Furthermore, one thing that stood out in the snap was the model’s chiseled abs.

The bottoms were in a classic string style, showing off Castro’s curvy hips. With one hand on the pool rail, she smiled as she tugged at the string on the bottoms.

Castro wore her long hair in loose curls over one shoulder and wore a pair of glitzy earrings to give the look some glam. With a full face of makeup, she looked stunning.

In the photo’s caption, Castro said that she loves the photo because it showed the stretch marks on her belly and thighs, thus highlighting the effects that childbirth has on the body. The post was a hit, raking in more than 21,000 likes and over 500 comments.

The model’s fans were delighted with the snap, with many women thanking her for not editing out the marks.

“[B]eautiful! I am happy when moms aren’t ashamed of their bodies. Beautiful babies make beautiful bodies,” said one follower.

“An actual QUEEN,” one fan wrote.

“Real queens wear stretch marks with pride!!” said another.

One follower said that the caption was just another reason to admire the model.

“When I saw that the first thing I thought was Seriously she can’t be any more perfect,” another admirer wrote.

“The picture of perfection,” said one fan.

Another admirer told Castro the photo was “off the charts.”

“Beautiful body! With details and shapes of international standard!” one admirer told Castro.

Loading...

Many of Castro’s 6.6 million followers seem to agree that she has an enviable and desirable physique.

It is a body she works hard to sculpt. Her Instagram Stories features a section that shows her demonstrating some of the exercises that help her get and maintain her curvy figure. She also encourages others to be the best version of themselves.

“Fall in love with the process of becoming the very best version of yourself,” she said in one post that showed her taking a run.

Fans wanting to keep up with Castro can follow her Instagram account.