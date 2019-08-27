Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Puts On Daring Display In Dangerously High-Cut Bodysuit

Social media sensation Gabby Epstein has filled her Instagram page with sexy, skin-baring snaps, and the latest addition to her feed certainly followed suit.

On Tuesday, August 27, the Australian bombshell took to her account on the social media platform to wow her millions of fans with a duo of steamy shots that are getting noticed for all of the right reasons. The camera caught the babe showing off her incredible figure as she posed in the middle of a street in the British Virgin Islands with the gorgeous scenery of the ocean and mountains behind her. Despite the breathtaking surroundings, it was Gabby herself and her incredible curves that caught the eyes of her 2.2 million followers.

The Instagram model sent pulses soaring in her latest racy upload that saw her sporting a seriously NSFW bodysuit from the brand Oh Polly. The nearly-sheer number boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that itself was sure to turn heads, if its daring design didn’t captivate her audience first. The long-sleeved number featured a mock neck collar, and its skintight fabric clung to the babe’s voluptuous assets and flat midsection to accentuate her slender frame, but it was the lower half of the piece that provided some serious edge to Gabby’s barely-there look. Its dangerously high-cut design left coverage only where necessary, exposing the stunner’s long, toned legs and trim waist. Also included in the upload was a profile-view of Gabby in her eye-popping ensemble that revealed that the backside of the piece was designed with a similar cheeky cut that left her famous booty exposed in its entirety, but her fans certainly did not mind the scandalous display.

Gabby added a sporty vibe to the itty-bitty look by pairing it with chunky white sneakers and ankle-high socks. She wore her signature blonde tresses tied back in a low, messy bun and sported a stunning makeup look of lipstick, blush, and highlighter that made her striking features pop.

It didn’t take long for fans of the Aussie beauty to shower the latest addition to her Instagram page with love. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up almost 10,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens have flocked to the comments section already as well with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Wowzers,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gabby was “perfection.”

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the universe,” commented a third.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Gabby has shown some skin on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe wowed her fans again recently with another Instagram post that saw her sporting a plunging, royal blue bathing suit with an edgy lace-up design — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.