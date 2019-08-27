Teresa Giudice Stuns In Micro String Bikini During Grecian Getaway

Teresa Giudice’s most recent bikini spotting is dropping jaws.

The mother of three has never been a stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide range of sexy outfits, including bikinis. Currently, the brunette bombshell is in Mykonos, Greece with some girlfriends, where she has been soaking up the sun, swimming, and enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, Teresa hit up the beach in style in yet another NSFW bikini. In the images that were shared by Radar Online, Teresa left little to be desired in a skimpy swimsuit.

According to the outlet, Teresa was spotted chatting with friends while she took breaks to hit the water. The 47-year-old sizzled in a pink and white bikini with a zig-zag pattern on it. The sexy ensemble featured a triangle top that left Teresa spilled out of. The bottoms were equally as sexy, featuring string sides while showing off her toned and tanned stems.

For her day at the beach, Teresa still rocked a full face of her signature makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. She completed the sexy look with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings and according to a source, the mother of four looked as happy as can be while she was vacationing in Europe.

Teresa Giudice wears a pink bikini on the beach in Mykonos: https://t.co/qoujEYJjEo — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 27, 2019

The outlet also shared that some fans have been shaming the Real Housewives of New Jersey star for going out of the country amid her husband, Joe Giudice’s, deportation drama. According to sources, Teresa doesn’t feel like there’s anything that she needs to hide. Joe has been in the custody of ICE since March as he fights to stay in the United States and not be shipped back to his birthplace of Italy. If he does get deported, Teresa is not going to stay with him and will file for divorce.

Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, also spoke out to Us Weekly about all of the drama and confirmed the news that if Joe Guidice goes to Italy, Teresa and their four children will not be going with him.

“Is she prepared [to divorce Joe]? She has no choice. She has to be prepared.”

But he also dished that if his sister and her family needs anything during this tough time, he will be there for them.

“Anything she needs, I’m going to be here for her,” Gorga dished. “That’s my only sister. I have only one sister in life.”